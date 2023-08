August 8, 2023

If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may register below. Call 570-682-9081 with questions. Online subscription is $49.00 per year. We will contact you regarding your payment options.

Existing Users Log In Username or Email Password Remember Me

New User Registration Choose a Username * First Name * Last Name * Address 1 * Address 2 City * State * Zip * Country * Phone * Email * Subscription Rates * ---- Select One ---- 1 Year Print/Online - $49.00 1 Year Print Only - $49.00 1 Year Online Only - $49.00 Already Have Print Subscription Comments * Required field

Robert H. Reedinger, age 83, of Lykens, died August 1, 2023, at UPMC Osteopathic. He was born on October 4, 1939 in Wiconisco, the son of the late Roy Reedinger