Tri-Valley girls advance to second round

March 9, 2022

PHILADELPHIA — Behind a record-breaking night from Faith Colahan, Tri-Valley’s girls basketball team advanced in the PIAA Class AA state tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs advanced with a 62-35 win over Parkway NorthWest at Archbishop Wood High School. Colahan hit a school record eight three-pointers to lead the team with 28 points. Hope Colahan assisted her sister with 13 points.

Tri-Valley will play District IV Champion Southern Columbia in the second round. That game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11 at Shamokin Area High School, Shamokin.

Coverage of that game in the March 17 edition of The Citizen-Standard.