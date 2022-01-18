If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may register below. Call 570-682-9081 with questions. Online subscription is $49.00 per year. We will contact you regarding your payment options.
Tri-Valley adopts emergency plan for face-to-face instruction
By Rebecca Zemencik rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com HEGINS — Covid-19 numbers may be high in Schuylkill and surrounding counties, but Tri-Valley Superintendent Matthew Horoschack told school board directors last Wednesday evening that Tri-Valley’s