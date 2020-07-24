Surge continues as 1,200+ new cases of coronavirus are reported

July 24, 2020

Pennsylvania is bracing for another surge in cases and new cases were in the four-digit range on Friday

According to figures released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania added 1,213 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday. The state has 105,571 cases of the virus since the first case was discovered in March.

The state added 22 souls to the death toll putting the number at 7,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19

The current counts of cases in the three counties of the Citizen-Standard coverage area stands with Dauphin County at a total to 2,499 cases with 152 deaths, Schuylkill stands at 835 cases with 49 deaths, and Northumberland County is at 375 cases and 11 deaths.

With case numbers rising, state health officials say that mask wearing is needed to stem the rising numbers. Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Dr. Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,991 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,737 cases among employees, for a total of 22,728 at 813 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,844 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 7,827 of our total cases are in health care workers.

As far as negative tests for each county, Dauphin is listed as having 24,060 negative tests while Schuylkill reported 10,742 negative tests and 5,537 in Northumberland County.

The counties affected and the number of confirmed cases, with the number of deaths in parentheses, are:

Adams-441 (17), Allegheny-7,015 (216), Armstrong-138 (6), Beaver-1,084 (82), Bedford-112 (4), Berks-4,977 (362), Blair-165 (2), Bradford-72 (3), Bucks-6,614 (574), Butler-535 (14), Cambria-205 (3), Cameron-5, Carbon-342 (28), Centre-306 (9), Chester-4,532 (339), Clarion-71 (2), Clearfield-110, Clinton-107 (5), Columbia-445 (35), Crawford-117 (1), Cumberland-1,090 (70), Dauphin-2,499 (152), Delaware-8,140 (679), Elk-38 (2), Erie-838 (14), Fayette-301 (4), Forest-7, Franklin-1,176 (46), Fulton-20 (2), Greene-94, Huntingdon-276 (4), Indiana-193 (6), Jefferson-48 (1), Juniata-122 (6), Lackawanna-1,845 (212), Lancaster-5,228 (400), Lawrence-272 (11), Lebanon-1,533 (54), Lehigh-4,624 (334), Luzerne-3,107 (183), Lycoming-290 (20), McKean-26 (1), Mercer-289 (9), Mifflin-87 (1), Monroe-1,539 (120), Montgomery-9,385 (844), Montour-87 (3), Northampton-3,703 (289), Northumberland-375 (11), Perry-98 (5), Philadelphia-24,630 (1,665), Pike-519 (21), Potter-20, Schuylkill-835 (49), Snyder-86 (2), Somerset-106 (2), Sullivan-10, Susquehanna-203 (26), Tioga-34 (2), Union-116 (2), Venango-53, Warren-14 (1), Washington-637 (10), Wayne-151 (8), Westmoreland-1,252 (42), Wyoming-56 (7), York-2,119 (79).

As of midnight July 24, there have been 999,377 negative tests for the coronavirus. The state also said that 75 percent of the confirmed cases have recovered. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

What is coronavirus?

According to the Pa. Department of Health, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common throughout the world. These viruses can live in animals and at times, evolve and infect people before spreading through human to human contact.

Human coronaviruses are spread just like the common cold or the flu either through the air through coughing or sneezing, through close personal contact like touching or shaking hands, or by touching an object or surface with the virus on it.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms can appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after a person is exposed to the illness. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to severe illness and death. As of July 24, the U.S. Center for Disease Control reports there have been 4,024,492 cases of the Coronavirus reported in the U.S. with 143,868 deaths.

What can you do?

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

The Pa. Department of Health offers these guidelines as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Stay home as much as possible. Try to get groceries once per week instead of daily. Freedom of travel remains, but please refrain from non-essential travel. Essential travel includes things like commuting to an essential job, picking up supplies like groceries and medicine, and checking on family and pets in other households. Do not host or attend gatherings.