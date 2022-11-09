Stehr easily wins state House seat

November 9, 2022

PITMAN Joanne Stehr, a Republican from Hegins, defeated Democrat Ryan Mock, of Coal Township, for the seat representing the 107th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in Tuesdays election.

Stehr bested Mock in the newly-redrawn 107th District, which encompasses southern Northumberland County and a portion of Schuylkill County that includes Hegins, Tremont, Tower City and Pine Grove.

The previous 107th District included areas such as Danville and Washingtonville, which are now included in the neighboring 108th District represented by Republican state Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver, who ran uncontested on Tuesday and, as of 10 p.m., garnered 15,673 votes in Northumberland County compared to 479 write-ins.

With 69 of 74 precincts in Northumberland County completed as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Stehr tallied 10,164 votes compared to 4,055 for Mock. In Schuylkill County, Stehr lead by 876 votes in early reporting.

“I like to thank God, most important. To be elected to a position like this is no small feat. I would not have been able to do it without the wonderful voters of the 107th (District) and of course my family and friends who painstakingly went to the limits to win this race with me,” Stehr said as she watched the results from Jack’s Spot in Pitman, 10 miles south of Shamokin, with supporters.

Stehr said she will be in Harrisburg early Wednesday to get this show on the road. She thanked party chairpersons in both Northumberland and Schuylkill counties and fellow candidates for their help and support.

“I am very excited and ready to be part of the new House coming in Dec. 1,” Stehr added.

Stehr will fill the position held by Republican state Rep. Kurt Masser, who announced in March he would not be seeking reelection after holding the position for six two-year terms.

Stehr previously stated that her biggest concern faced by those she will represent is the economy, and more specifically, inflation rates that have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Stehr believes one of the biggest contributors to the rising inflation rate is the lack of energy independence in the United States. A goal is to champion an increase in coal production and other sources of energy.

Stehr defeated Ron Tanney, of Mount Carmel, in the Republican primary. Although he lost in the primary, Tanney received enough write-in votes from Democrats to appear on the Democratic ticket. However, he petitioned a judge to have his name removed from the ballot.

Democratic committees from both Northumberland and Schuylkill counties were given the option to appoint a Democratic challenger. Mock was chosen to fill the vacancy because he had already launched a write-in campaign in the summer to challenge Stehr.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mock voted at the East End Fire Co. in the Springfield section of Coal Township before visiting Mother Cabrini Church, where electors of the Fifth District of Shamokin cast their vote.

Mock acknowledged that he had an uphill battle, stating that he had champagne prepared for either a victory or a loss.

“It’s been a crazy ride. I started this thing as a write-in candidate back in July. So, we’re not changing anything and we didn’t change anything when we got on the ballot,” Mock stated with his wife, Kristina, by his side. “We’re just meeting the people and knowing who they are and seeing what they need from their representative. I just want to be accountable and honest and I don’t think you get a lot of that in Harrisburg.”

