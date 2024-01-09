DA: No charges to be filed in Dalmatia double homicide

January 9, 2024

BY MACKENZIE WITT

FOR THE CITIZEN-STANDARD

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Northumberland County District Attorney Michael O’Donnell declined to file criminal charges against a male juvenile involved in the death of Tracey Adams, one of two Dalmatia residents who were found deceased Sunday evening following a verbal and physical altercation between family members.

O’Donnell deemed the juvenile’s actions to be self-defense, according to a press release issued by Trooper Michael Adams, of State Police at Stonington.

According to the press release, Tracey Adams, 47, and his step-daughter, Brandi Hauck, 31, were found deceased upon arriving at 844 Malta Road, Lower Mahanoy Township around 5:11 p.m. on Sunday.

An investigation conducted by police revealed that Christina Adams, Tracey Adams and their juvenile daughter had engaged in a verbal and physical altercation earlier in the evening at 846 Adams Road, Mahanoy Township.

Christina Adams and the juvenile female reportedly escaped the residence and fled to Hauck’s residence at 844 Malta Road.

Tracey Adams then drove to Hauck’s residence and approached the front door, brandishing a pistol.

According to the press release, Hauck demanded that Adams leave the residence. Adams shot her through the front door and Hauck succumbed to her injuries at the scene, police said.

Adams allegedly declared his intention to “kill everyone” in the residence and forced his way into the residence.

A juvenile male inside the residence shielded the juvenile female and Christina Adams behind him while obtaining a firearm from the house, using it to shoot Adams as he advanced toward them.

Adams also sustained a fatal injury and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

In a separate press release directly from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office, O’Donnell said, “(We) extend our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragic event.

“Preliminary investigation has indicated … the juvenile’s actions were justifiable and prevented the death or serious bodily injury to the remaining individuals inside the home. Considering the tragic nature of this incident, we ask for respect and privacy for the family during this difficult time.”

The statement also indicated a complete investigation will be conducted into the incident.