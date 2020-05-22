980 new cases, 102 deaths added to Pa. Total

May 21, 2020

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that more counties will be announced that they will be going yellow on Friday, but there might be a “green announcement as well.”

PennLive reported Thursday afternoon that Gov. Wolf announced Thursday that there will be an announcement Friday about a range of counties that will be moving from red to yellow, but said that yellow to green is a possibility as well.

“We’re making decisions based on the best information we have, and making the best decisions we can, based on the best models that are always changing and moving,” Wolf said. “I’ll be announcing a whole range of counties tomorrow moving from red to yellow, and the hope is that we’ll also be making some counties that might even be moving from yellow to green tomorrow.”

Northumberland County is the only local county that is in the yellow phase, while Schuylkill and Dauphin are in the red and will remain under a stay-at-home order through June 4.

In the green phase of Wolf’s reopening plan, aggressive mitigation restrictions are lifted and all businesses are allowed to reopen, but must follow CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines.

No guidelines have been released yet to show what the criteria is for moving into a different phase.

Pennsylvania added 980 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, keeping the streak going of less than 1,000 cases per day going.

According to information released on Pa. Department of Health’s website, the state has 65,392 cases of the virus since the first case was discovered in March.

The death toll was increased by 102 souls on Tuesday, putting the count at 4,869.

Dauphin County added 22 cases and one death to its total on Thursday, while Schuylkill County added seven cases and four deaths, while Northumberland County remained the same. Dauphin County currently stands at a total to 1,034 cases with 52 deaths, Schuylkill stands at 548 cases with 25 deaths, and Northumberland County, in the yellow phase of reopening, is at 150 cases and two deaths.

In comparison, Philadelphia County, the hot spot of the state, added 195 cases and 29 deaths, putting their totals at 16,840 positive cases and 1,178 deaths since the coronavirus first hit in March..

Officials say that the public’s effort on social distancing and wearing masks must continue to get things back to normal.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

As far as negative tests for each county, Dauphin is listed as having 8.328 negative tests while Schuylkill reported 3,769 negative tests and 1,179 in Northumberland County.

The state also updated numbers of age ranges of the positive cases and hospitalizations to date. Currently 1,677 Pennsylvania residents are hospitalized with the virus and its complications, down 148 from Tuesday.

The breakdown is as follows:

Positive cases

Ages 0-4, <1%; 5-12, <1%; 13-18, 2%; 19-24, 6%; 25-49, 37%; 50-64, 26%, 65+, 29%

Hospitalizations

Ages 0-29, 2%; 30-49, 5%; 50-64, 10%; 65-79, 20%; 80+, 19%

The counties affected and the number of confirmed cases, with the number of deaths in parentheses, are:

Adams-204 (5), Allegheny-1,718 (148), Armstrong-58 (2), Beaver-539 (71), Bedford-36 (2), Berks-3,784 (279), Blair-44 (1), Bradford-43 (3), Bucks-4,726 (442), Butler-209 (12), Cambria-55 (2), Cameron-2 Carbon-221 (22), Centre-136 (5), Chester-2,267 (238), Clarion-25 (2), Clearfield-33, Clinton-48, Columbia-342 (29), Crawford-21, Cumberland-565 (43), Dauphin-1,034 (52), Delaware-5,969 (481), Elk-6, Erie-177 (4), Fayette-93 (4), Forest-7, Franklin-677 (28), Fulton-14 (1), Greene-27, Huntingdon-221 (1), Indiana-88 (4), Jefferson-7, Juniata-94 (3), Lackawanna-1,432 (137), Lancaster-2,690 (269), Lawrence-73 (8), Lebanon-887 (24), Lehigh-3,586 (192), Luzerne-2,594 (130), Lycoming-152 (10), McKean-11 (1), Mercer-97 (4), Mifflin-57 (1), Monroe-1,291 (95), Montgomery-6,268 (607), Montour-51, Northampton-2,814 (186), Northumberland-150 (2), Perry-43 (1), Philadelphia-16,840 (1,178), Pike-473 (18), Potter-4, Schuylkill-548 (25), Snyder-33 (1), Somerset-37, Sullivan-2, Susquehanna-90 (15), Tioga-16 (2), Union-61 (1), Venango-8, Warren-2, Washington-130 (5), Wayne-112 (7), Westmoreland-434 (38), Wyoming-30 (7), York-883 (21).

As of midnight May 21, there have been 303,514 negative tests for the coronavirus, 11,250 more than the day before.

What is coronavirus?

According to the Pa. Department of Health, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common throughout the world. These viruses can live in animals and at times, evolve and infect people before spreading through human to human contact.

Human coronaviruses are spread just like the common cold or the flu — either through the air through coughing or sneezing, through close personal contact like touching or shaking hands, or by touching an object or surface with the virus on it.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms can appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after a person is exposed to the illness. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to severe illness and death. As of May 20, the U.S. Center for Disease Control reports there have been 1,528,235 cases of the Coronavirus reported in the U.S. with 91,664 deaths.

What can you do?

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out for a life-sustaining reason, please wear a mask.

The Pa. Department of Health offers these guidelines as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Stay home as much as possible. Try to get groceries once per week instead of daily. Freedom of travel remains, but please refrain from non-essential travel. Essential travel includes things like commuting to an essential job, picking up supplies like groceries and medicine, and checking on family and pets in other households. Do not host or attend gatherings.