I would like to run an add for a job position.
I need to Get in touch with Joan Schwere She needs info from for Tower City Borough. Thanks
Please contact our office and we can get you in contact with Joan. Our number is 570-682-9081. Thank you.
will you please run this article this week?
PARADE OF PAWS
The 10th annual Parade of Paws will be held in Pine Grove on Sunday, May 1, 2016. The event will be held at the same location as last year! We will be walking the scenic trails of Sweet Arrow Lake and enjoying the beauty of the countryside. The walk will begin at the pavilion at the breast of the lake on Waterfall Road, Pine Grove. There are trails available to walk for the “avid walker” and also for the “once in a while” walker. Many benches are available to sit and rest while enjoying the beauty of the lake. The walk will begin at 2:00. Watch for signs.
100% of the proceeds will go to the Ray of Hope Fund created by Mt. Shadow Vet Hospital. This fund is set up to help underprivileged pets in Schuylkill County. The doctors and staff at Mt. Shadow are in charge of distributing the fund as needed.
There will be a prize for the walker who collects the most money. The prize, a basket of pet supplies, is being donated by Golden Acres Rescue and Mt. Shadow Veterinary Hospital. There will be watering stations for both 2 and 4 legged walkers throughout the trails.
To participate, walkers are asked to collect monetary donations and bring them in a sealed envelope with your name and phone number on it the day of the walk. Bring your friendly leashed canines to the lake to enjoy an afternoon of relaxation and fun. Walkers without canines are also welcome to join us! If you would like to donate to the fund and cannot join us with the walk, donations can be sent to Mt. Shadow Veterinary Hospital, 64 Kiehner’s Road, Schuylkill Haven. Please make all checks payable to Ray of Hope Fund/Mt. Shadow. Please note that all walkers walk at their own risk and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
For questions, directions, or more information please call 717-813-5284 or email gretrievers5@yahoo.com.
We will run this. Thank you
Please print the following in the entertainment section of you paper: Spaghetti Dinner May 21, 2016 Spaghetti Dinner( eat in or take out), Chinese Auction and Lottery Tree Raffle, St. Johns Lutheran Church rear), 222 S. Tulpehocken St. Pine Grove. $8.00 adult, $4.00 children under 8. 8th Annual Event to benefit Memorial Scholarship Fund of Alicia Marie Gurski.
If there any questions please contact Jeanne Gurski at 570-640-8371 or email jlouise62@hotmail.com. Thank you.
Can you please run this in the next two papers?
The Gratz Parks and Recreation committee is holding an evening of free music in the Gratz Borough park with the Fat Cats, an acoustic rock band, on Sunday, June 19 from 4-7. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket. The park committee will be selling food at the parks concession stand.
Thanks!
Kylie Bender
Gratz Borough Council
Could you please contact me about running a job ad.
Please give us your contact information
I would like to post a graduation photo. Could you please contact me so I can send it?
Hi Lynne,
You can send the information to news@citizenstandard.com
Can this be put in the newspaper for a nonprofit event? Thank you!
Chinese Auction
To Benefit
The PKD (Kidney) Foundation
August 14, 2016
Donaldson Firehouse
Doors open at 12:00
Auction begins at 2:30
(Shop & Drop August 13, 2016
6:00-8:00 p.m.)
Light Refreshments
Kidney disease affects many people in our area.
Unfortunately, there is no treatment or cure for PKD (Kidney Disease),
So with your help, we can raise money to look for a treatment for this disease.
Thanks you!
Yes, we will place this in the community calendar. Thank you
Thank you very much!
Hi Rebecca; Many thanks for running the press release about our open house. We had several people show up from Valley View who read it. I hope you are able at some point to run the article about Willie Brown, the Mahantongo folk singer, and how his song “Hab lumpedruwwel” was used in a symphonic composition by the famous German-American composer Paul Hindemith. It’s a fascinating story about how a local song made it into the big time. Again, many thanks for all your support. Bro. Johannes
Can you put the following information in the paper please?
Outdoor Garden Railway
512 Hemlock Road
Halifax, Pa (Carsonville)
Free – Donations will be accepted and distributed to the Military Order of the Purple Hearts
9 Outdoor garden trains with over 1,000 feet of track and a beautiful display of Christmas lights and decorations.
Friday Dec 16th 6-8pm
Sunday Dec 18th 5-7pm
Can you please advertise our Rummage Sale at St. Peter’s UCC in your calendar events?
Rummage Sale St. Peter’s UCC Dietrich Avenue Orwin
Saturday March 18th from 8:00a.m. to 1:00p.m.
Food & Baked Goods for Sale
Tickets for purchase to win filled baskets.
Could you put this Non Profit announcement in your print addition this week please?
Thank you so much!
Hope’s Haven Benefit Auction Events:
Silent Auction with Chicken & Waffle Dinner on March 10th
and Live Auction on March 11th, 2017
Hope’s Haven, a local Christian nonprofit organization that holds summer camps for abused or neglected Pennsylvania children, will hold its annual benefit auction. This year the ministry will also be adding a Silent Auction with a Chicken and Waffle Dinner the night before the live auction. Every summer, the ministry invites current and former foster care children to spend four days at camp free-of-charge.
Both events will take place at Reigles Bible Fellowship Church. The church is located on Route 25 between Berrysburg and Millersburg.
• The silent auction and chicken and waffle dinner will be on Friday, March 10th from 5:00-7:00pm.
• The Live Auction begins Saturday morning at 10:00am on March 11th, 2017.
In addition to great items to bid on, food will also be for sale. Auction proceeds will benefit the organization’s summer camps for foster care children. A detailed list of auction items can be found at http://www.hopeshavencamp.org. For more information or to donate an auction item, visit the Hope’s Haven website, email info@hopeshavencamp.org or contact 570-850-9443.
