About THE CITIZEN-STANDARD 104 W. Main St., Valley View, PA 17983 Online at: http://www.citizenstandard.com Phone: 570.682.9081 • Fax: 570.682.8734 Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading...
15 comments
I would like to run an add for a job position.
LikeLike
I need to Get in touch with Joan Schwere She needs info from for Tower City Borough. Thanks
LikeLike
Please contact our office and we can get you in contact with Joan. Our number is 570-682-9081. Thank you.
LikeLike
will you please run this article this week?
PARADE OF PAWS
The 10th annual Parade of Paws will be held in Pine Grove on Sunday, May 1, 2016. The event will be held at the same location as last year! We will be walking the scenic trails of Sweet Arrow Lake and enjoying the beauty of the countryside. The walk will begin at the pavilion at the breast of the lake on Waterfall Road, Pine Grove. There are trails available to walk for the “avid walker” and also for the “once in a while” walker. Many benches are available to sit and rest while enjoying the beauty of the lake. The walk will begin at 2:00. Watch for signs.
100% of the proceeds will go to the Ray of Hope Fund created by Mt. Shadow Vet Hospital. This fund is set up to help underprivileged pets in Schuylkill County. The doctors and staff at Mt. Shadow are in charge of distributing the fund as needed.
There will be a prize for the walker who collects the most money. The prize, a basket of pet supplies, is being donated by Golden Acres Rescue and Mt. Shadow Veterinary Hospital. There will be watering stations for both 2 and 4 legged walkers throughout the trails.
To participate, walkers are asked to collect monetary donations and bring them in a sealed envelope with your name and phone number on it the day of the walk. Bring your friendly leashed canines to the lake to enjoy an afternoon of relaxation and fun. Walkers without canines are also welcome to join us! If you would like to donate to the fund and cannot join us with the walk, donations can be sent to Mt. Shadow Veterinary Hospital, 64 Kiehner’s Road, Schuylkill Haven. Please make all checks payable to Ray of Hope Fund/Mt. Shadow. Please note that all walkers walk at their own risk and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
For questions, directions, or more information please call 717-813-5284 or email gretrievers5@yahoo.com.
LikeLike
We will run this. Thank you
LikeLike
Please print the following in the entertainment section of you paper: Spaghetti Dinner May 21, 2016 Spaghetti Dinner( eat in or take out), Chinese Auction and Lottery Tree Raffle, St. Johns Lutheran Church rear), 222 S. Tulpehocken St. Pine Grove. $8.00 adult, $4.00 children under 8. 8th Annual Event to benefit Memorial Scholarship Fund of Alicia Marie Gurski.
If there any questions please contact Jeanne Gurski at 570-640-8371 or email jlouise62@hotmail.com. Thank you.
LikeLike
Can you please run this in the next two papers?
The Gratz Parks and Recreation committee is holding an evening of free music in the Gratz Borough park with the Fat Cats, an acoustic rock band, on Sunday, June 19 from 4-7. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket. The park committee will be selling food at the parks concession stand.
Thanks!
Kylie Bender
Gratz Borough Council
LikeLike
Could you please contact me about running a job ad.
LikeLike
Please give us your contact information
LikeLike
I would like to post a graduation photo. Could you please contact me so I can send it?
LikeLike
Hi Lynne,
You can send the information to news@citizenstandard.com
LikeLike
Can this be put in the newspaper for a nonprofit event? Thank you!
Chinese Auction
To Benefit
The PKD (Kidney) Foundation
August 14, 2016
Donaldson Firehouse
Doors open at 12:00
Auction begins at 2:30
(Shop & Drop August 13, 2016
6:00-8:00 p.m.)
Light Refreshments
Kidney disease affects many people in our area.
Unfortunately, there is no treatment or cure for PKD (Kidney Disease),
So with your help, we can raise money to look for a treatment for this disease.
Thanks you!
LikeLike
Yes, we will place this in the community calendar. Thank you
LikeLike
Thank you very much!
LikeLike
Hi Rebecca; Many thanks for running the press release about our open house. We had several people show up from Valley View who read it. I hope you are able at some point to run the article about Willie Brown, the Mahantongo folk singer, and how his song “Hab lumpedruwwel” was used in a symphonic composition by the famous German-American composer Paul Hindemith. It’s a fascinating story about how a local song made it into the big time. Again, many thanks for all your support. Bro. Johannes
LikeLike