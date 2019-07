By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

VALLEY VIEW – After much discussion and deliberation Wednesday evening, July 3, Hegins Township has now hired a consultant at the price tag of $150 per hour to direct them on how to move forward with a proposed zoning change concerning wind power.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition at your local newsstand or call 570-682-9081 to subscribe today!