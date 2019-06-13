Wolf Administration visits Mahantongo Elementary to discuss broadband access for students

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

KLINGERSTOWN – On Thursday, Governor’s Office of Broadband Initiatives Acting Executive Director Sheri Collins and Department of Education Deputy Secretary for Commonwealth Libraries Glenn Miller visited Mahantongo Elementary School in the Tri-Valley School District. Collins and Miller discussed how lack of access to high-speed internet hurts students’ ability to learn, and how the bipartisan Restore Pennsylvania proposal will help municipalities close the digital divide.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition at your local newsstand or call 570-682-9081 to subscribe today!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s