In remembrance

Shingara cross illuminated for David A. and LaRae Lucas

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

cs13davidacrossP1

Dan Shingara Jr. gathered with family and friends of the late David A. and LaRae Lucas on Sunday evening and lit the Shingara cross on the Trevorton mountain in memory of the couple. The cross has been in place for 20 years and is lit when a coal miner passes. David A. Lucas and his wife LaRae were involved in a crash Friday, May 24, on Route 25 in Spring Glen. LaRae died at the scene and David A. passed Saturday, June 8, from injuries sustained.

TREVORTON – Family and friends of David A. and LaRae Lucas, a Hegins couple, who died as the result of an automobile crash, gathered on top of the Trevorton Mountain, Sunday evening, when the Shingara cross was lit in memory of David A. and LaRae.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition at your local newsstand or call 570-682-9081 to subscribe today!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s