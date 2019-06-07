Volunteers needed

Hegins Valley Fire-Rescue needs help with carnival

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

HEGINS – Sometimes tornado warnings are a good thing.

The Hegins Valley Fire-Rescue learned last year that the tornado warning that canceled their firemen’s parade on opening night of the carnival actually helped them to understand it might be better to move the parade night for future events as well.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition at your local newsstand or call 570-682-9081 to subscribe today!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s