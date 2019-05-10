Tri-Valley League race heating up in baseball

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — The Hurricanes jumped to a 4-0 lead after two innings and never looked back, clinching the Schuylkill League Division II championship.

Tri-Valley battled back with a two-run home run in the third by Chase Herb, who scored a run in the seventh before the game ended.

Schuylkill Haven — 130 000 0 — 4 9 0

Tri-Valley — 002 000 1 — 3 11 2

W — Ulsh. L — Smith.

Hits: Schuylkill Haven — Evans 4, Miller 2, Luckenbill, R. Clouser, Hughes. Tri-Valley — Herb, Lucas 3, Leedy 3, N. Parobek 2, O. Bordner, Ney.

HR — Luckenbill, Herb.

