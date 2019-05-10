Tri-Valley League race heating up in baseball

ROB WHEARY/Staff Photo Upper Dauphin pitcher Colton Zerby delivers a pitch to the plate in the Trojans game against East Juniata on Thursday, May 2. Zerby came in relief of starting pitcher Patrick Bateman as the two combined their efforts to defeat the Indians 6-2 in Tri-Valley League action.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — The Hurricanes jumped to a 4-0 lead after two innings and never looked back, clinching the Schuylkill League Division II championship.

Tri-Valley battled back with a two-run home run in the third by Chase Herb, who scored a run in the seventh before the game ended.

Schuylkill Haven — 130  000  0 — 4  9  0

Tri-Valley — 002  000  1 — 3  11  2

W — Ulsh. L — Smith.

Hits: Schuylkill Haven — Evans 4, Miller 2, Luckenbill, R. Clouser, Hughes. Tri-Valley — Herb, Lucas 3, Leedy 3, N. Parobek 2, O. Bordner, Ney.

HR — Luckenbill, Herb.

