Reward offered for arrest and conviction of Hegins-Hubley burglars

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

Two individuals were captured on video surveillance inside Hegins-Hubley Elementary School on February 17.

VALLEY VIEW – While state police are still seeking information and trying to find the identity of the two people who burglarized the Hegins-Hubley Elementary School, a local individual, who wishes to remain anonymous has put up a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the two individuals who committed the break-in and burglary at the school Saturday, Feb. 17.

“I want these people to know that we are not going to tolerate this kind of activity in our community,” said the donor.

According to police, two people forced entry into the school by breaking a window. The two were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, dark pants, gloves, black hats, and had bandanas covering their faces. They also wore backpacks.

The persons were captured on surveillance footage. They left the school by prying open a door with a pry bar they had in a book bag. They fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the two individuals or the burglary should contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.

