Police say school burglary suspects could be male or female

From Staff Reports

Trooper David Bohm, Public Information Officer of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop L Reading, released an update, Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. to the police report concerning the burglary at Hegins-Hubley Elementary School.

Police now say the unknown actors could be male or female.

The school at 1801 West Main Street, was burglarized on February 18, between 1:55 a.m. and 2:16 a.m. According to police, two people forced entry into the school by breaking a window. The two were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, dark pants, gloves, black hats, and had bandanas covering their faces. They also wore backpacks.

The persons were captured on surveillance footage. They left the school by prying open a door with a pry bar they had in a book bag. They fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means.

PSP K9 requested to sweep the school. It is unknown if anything was stolen at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the two pictured individuals or the burglary should contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.

Advertisements