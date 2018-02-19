Hegins-Hubley Elementary burglarized

By Staff Reports

hh burglary P1

Two individuals were captured on video surveillance inside Hegins-Hubley Elementary School on February 18.

VALLEY VIEW – Two unknown individuals burglarized Hegins-Hubley Elementary School, 1801 West Main Street, on February 18, between 1:55 a.m. and 2:16 a.m.  According to police, two people forced entry into the school by breaking a window. The two were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, dark pants, gloves, black hats, and had bandanas covering their faces. They also wore backpacks.

The persons were captured on surveillance footage. They left the school by prying open a door with a pry bar they had in a book bag. They fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means.

PSP K9 requested to sweep the school. It is unknown if anything was stolen at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the two pictured individuals or the burglary should contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.

See this week’s Citizen-Standard for more photos.

