Hegins Township Police looking for two theft suspects

HEGINS —Township Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted in connection with thefts in the area.

Warrants have been issued for Ryan Michael Sibel, 32, with a last known address of Hegins, and with John Michael Edwards, 32, with a last known address of Barry Township.

Police issued an active warrant for Sibel’s arrest on a felony count of receiving stolen property, two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit theft.

Sibel is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with long red hair and blue eyes.

Edwards is sought on an arrest warrant on felony counts of failure to comply with registration requirements, conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property and receiving stolen property, misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, theft by unlawful taking, and citations of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either individual is asked to contact the Hegins Township Police Department at 570-682-3133.

Advertisements