More technology for Upper Dauphin

LOYALTON — Stemming from their purchase of Apple iPads for their students earlier this year, The Upper Dauphin Area School District is once again reinvesting in technology with a larger purchase.

At their meeting Dec. 5, the board voted to spend almost $70,000 on Apple-branded computers, based on a quote sought by superintendent Evan Williams that was set to expire on Dec. 10. The purchase will be for 13 five-packs of MacBook Air computers, 65 total, at a total cost of $64,200. Those computers will be used by the middle and elementary school teachers.

The district will also purchase five 21.5-inch iMac desktop computers at a total cost of $5,245. Those computers will be used for the student help desk initiative where students help to fix computer troubles, and in the elementary and middle school libraries.

Both purchases were approved on a 6-1 vote with board members David Barder, Mills Eure, Kathryn Talheim, Steve Welker, Kirk Wenrich and new board member Price Buffington voting yes, and Jack Laudenslager casting the lone dissenting vote.

Buffington was one of two new members on the board. Brian Henninger also won election to the board. He listened to the meeting over the phone but did not take part in any board votes, since he wasn’t present to be officially sworn in.

The Dec. 5 meeting also served as the board’s reorganization meeting. David Barder was unanimously re-elected as board president. The vice presidency on the board was a contested race as Eure and Buffington nominated the Rev. Nathan Minnich for the office while Laudenslager and Talheim nominated Kirk Wenrich. Eure was also nominated but declined.

In the end, the vote came down six votes for Wenrich and one for Minnich, giving Wenrich the job.

In other business:

— The board approved a Dauphin County repository bid of $500 for a vacant lot at 214 Division Street, Lykens. The bid must be approved by the three taxing bodies involved for the property to be sold. The board also approved a $187,500 bid for the building trades house built in Elizabethville.

Business manager Mary Bateman said that the district is just about breaking even on the sale, but Eure commented that the project served the purpose, giving the students the skills in a real-life setting.

— Also approved at the meeting was the hiring of John Fetterhoff as a full-time cleaning employee, and the list of overnight travel trips for winter sports and for the wrestling team to participate in the Donegal tournament on Sunday, Dec. 17.

