Vikings rout Marian to reach District XI final

WILLIAMSTOWN — For any opposing team, facing the Rebuck twins of Williams Valley is almost the equivalent of staring down the end of a double-barrel shotgun.

That was the Marian Colts were faced with as Dylan and Devon Rabuck accounted for all nine of the Vikings’ touchdown in a 56-21 rout in the District XI Class A semifinal game at Viking Stadium on Nov. 3.

For the two players, who have been the backbone of this team for the past few seasons, it seemed fitting that they would get the spotlight on their final night on their home field.

For Devon Rabuck, it was a big step up. Mostly showing his prowess on the defensive side of the ball, Rabuck found himself as the team’s leading receiver as Jake Wolfgang and Allan Hand were nursing injuries. He did pretty good in his role, catching the ball five times for 191 yards and four touchdowns.

While Devon handled the receptions, Dylan Rabuck continued on his tear of running the ball. The stats on him in the playoff game, 15 carries, 279 yards and five touchdowns on the night.

Williams Valley got on the scoreboard with their first play from scrimmage. After Nick Savage came up with the interception, Levi Engle found Devon Rebuck for a 20-yard touchdown reception. The scoring would continue in the first quarter as Dylan Rabuck then ran it in for the 19-yard score and Devon caught his second touchdown pass of the quarter, a 35-yard pass that put the score at 24-0 after the first period.

For the rest of the game, it seemed that the Rebuck boys were riding a seesaw of scores, as one would score than the other. In the second quarter, Dylan Rabuck got the 31-yard touchdown run and Devon hooked up with Levi Engle again, this time from 46 yards to make the score 36-0 at the half, having the second half run entirely under the mercy rule.

The Vikings continued their scoring trend with Dylan Rabuck, in a rare moment of playing in the second half, ran the ball 71 yards for a touchdown. Not to be outdone, brother Devon matched him for a score, catching a 53-yard touchdown pass to put the Vikings up 50-0 in the third. Marian then got on the board with two scores, runs of 5 and 7 yards to make the score 50-14.

Dylan Rabuck made the final score 5 to 4 in the two brothers’ touchdown game, running for a 45-yard touchdown run to put the Vikings up 56-14. Marian added another score in the fourth, making the final tally 56-21.

All total, Williams Valley put up 56 points on the board, and amassed 567 yards of offense, 470 coming from the Rabucks. Quarterback Levi Engle was the passing leader, going 6 for 11 for 213, no interceptions and throwing four touchdowns.

The 11-0 Vikings now have a chance to repeat as District XI championships, but to do so they have to defeat a familar foe in backyard rival Tri-Valley, who defeated Nativity. Williams Valley defeated the Dawgs 50-7 earlier this season.

The District XI Class A championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at Cardinal Stadium, Pine Grove.

Marian — 0 0 7 14 — 21

Williams Valley — 24 12 14 6 — 56

First quarter

WV — De. Rabuck 20-yard pass from Engle (Dy. Rabuck run)

WV — Dy. Rabuck 19-yard run (Savage run)

WV — De. Rabuck 35-yard pass from Engle (Ulsh pass from Engle)

Second quarter

WV — Dy. Rabuck 31-yard run (run failed)

WV — De. Rabuck 46-yard pass from Engle (pass failed)

Third quarter

WV — Dy. Rabuck 71-yard run (pass failed)

WV — De. Rabuck 53-yard pass from Engle (Engle run)

M — Paluck 5-yard run (Stroia kick)

Fourth quarter

M — Cappel 7-yard run (Stroia kick)

WV — Dy. Rabuck 45-yard run (no attempt)

M — Nolter 8-yard run (Stroia kick)

Team stats

First downs: Marian 8, Williams Valley 15

Rushes-Yards: Marian 37-130, Williams Valley 27-354

Passing: Marian 6-15-2, Williams Valley 6-11-0

Passing Yards: Marian 41, Williams Valley 213

Total Yards: Marian 171, Williams Valley 567

Penalties: Marian 5-35, Williams Valley 4-35

Individual leaders

Rushing: Marian — McLaughlin 1-35, Chelak 6-34, Paluck 13-29, Doherty 10-25, Nolter 2-17, Cappel 2-15, McCall 2-(-11) Team 1-(-14). Williams Valley — Dy. Rabuck 15-279, Savage 4-38, Miller 2-38, Lucas 2-6, Cruz 2-1, D. Wolfgang 1-(-1) Engle 1-(-7).

Passing: Marian — McCall 5-13-2, 27 yards, Doherty 0-1-0, Paluck 1-1-0, 14 yards. Williams Valley — Engle 6-11-0, 213 yards.

Receiving: Marian — McLaughlin 2-2, Nolter 1-1, Paluck 1-3, Doherty 1-14, McNelis 1-21. Williams Valley — De. Rabuck 5-191, Savage 1-22.

