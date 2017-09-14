Arts and Crafts Faire this weekend at Hegins Park

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

HEGINS – One might say she’s nuts, but actually she’s really only interested in the shell of a nut. A pistachio nut that is.

Briana Jones, a Minerville native, who now resides in Rutherford, New Jersey, will be making her inaugural appearance at the 28th Annual Hegins Valley Arts and Craft Faire on Saturday.

Jones will be selling her flowers, home decor and Christmas ornaments that she has crafted from Pistachio nut shells.

“I saw something on Pinterest about six years ago and then kind of forgot about it until recently,” said Jones, who has been crafting for years. “I finally found it again and began making mostly flowers and now Christmas balls out of the Pistachio shells.

The Pistachio is protected by a thin, ivory-colored bony shell that is about one inch in length and a half inch in diameter and this is what Jones makes her items out of.

“My grandmother gives Pistachio’s out at the holidays because my entire family is ‘nuts’ over them,” said Jones. “They just love them and they all save the shells for me to make my crafts.”

Jones says she can craft a medium sized flower in a matter of minutes, however, the Christmas ornaments are wearing on her patience. She says they take hours to create. She uses a hot glue gun and fabric dye to craft her creations.

Jones will be located at site 224 near the end of the main path closest to Goodspring Road.

The event will feature more than 225 carefully selected craftsmen from Pennsylvania and nearby states. The faire is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free, but there is a $2 parking fee which benefits the Hegins Park.

Besides the creative, fascinating, unique craft items that shoppers will find, they will also be able to satisfy their taste buds with different, interesting cuisine. Several new food vendors have been added to this year’s event and include: BBQ chicken halves made by the VFW sold by the Friends of The Tri-Valley Community Pool. The cost is $6 a half and proceeds will benefit the pool.

The Valley View American Legion will be offering loaded baked potatoes and pierogies.

We Be Cheesin will be on hand this year with a variety of gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

Erdman Bakery will be making homemade kettle potato chips.

The day will begin at 7 a.m. with breakfast being served by St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in the eating house at the park. They will offer ham, bacon, eggs, homefries, pancakes, toast, egg sandwiches, orange juice, coffee and milk.

Besides the food items listed above, the normal faire will also be available including: apple dumplings, pulled pork, braided pretzels, birch beer, kettle corn, donuts, fried rice, soups, fudge, french fries, hamburgers, tacos, sausage sandwiches, chicken kabobs, funnel cakes, Mr. Sticky and pizza.

The craft faire committee compiled of: Dorothy Klouser, Joyce Schlegel, Cindy Herring, Patty Stehr, Lois Graham, Tricia Zimmerman, Nancy Blazer, Debra Blazer, Kathryn Otto, Ann Bonwit, Jody Mack, Jennifer Neye, Beverly Klinger, Lois Bennick, and Carol Masser have been busy planning the event throughout the year. They meet monthly to prepare, discuss and invite vendors to participate in the event. They also spend time visiting other craft fairs to seek out new craft and food vendors and get new ideas for their event.

The Hegins Valley Arts & Crafts Faire Committee will be offering chances on raffle baskets at the event again this year. Each craft vendor is required to donate an item to the committee. The committee then takes the items and arranges them in gift baskets which chances are sold for and then raffled off throughout the event.

Funds garnered from the craft faire are divided among 14 community organizations. To date the committee has donated more than $210,000

No dogs are allowed at the craft faire; service dogs only. Hegins Park is located six miles west on Route 25 from Exit 112 of I-81. Watch for the signs.

For more information, call 570-682-9541 or 570-682-8181.

