Hubley Twp. will appeal decision on Act 537

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

SACRAMENTO – Hubley Township Supervisors Robert Barr, Frank Krammes and Keith Masser are standing by the joint Act 537 plan that was ruled against by the Environmental Hearing Board.

During a meeting of the supervisors Wednesday evening, a resolution was adopted stating that Hubley Township will appeal the decision voting in favor of the Concerned Citizens that the Environmental Hearing Board released on Wednesday, June 7.

The resolution, which was unanimously adopted is as follows:

HUBLEY TOWNSHIP

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

RESOLUTION NUMBER: 2017-001

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THIS TOWNSHIP AUTHORIZING HUBLEY TOWNSHIP to appeal the environmental hearing board’s decision on the joint ACT 537 Plan:

Whereas the benefits to Hegins and Hubley Township residents of the joint plan include: Improved environmental conditions in both Townships Reduced ground water contamination Economies of scale reducing future costs Increased economic development opportunities Avoidance of PADEP enforcement action Following PADEP regionalization efforts which allows for grant funds Supports PADEP approval of the joint ACT 537 plan

Whereas on April 6, 2012 a JOINT ACT 537 plan (alternative ten) was submitted to the PADEP for a user rate of $69.04 even though alternative six had a user rate of $66.32.

Whereas on February 20, 2013 the townships withdrew the JOINT ACT 537 plan, precluding rejection of the plan by PADEP, allowing time for extra surveys required by the DEP comments.

Whereas after extensive meetings and public hearings the ACT 537 Plan was revised to the “2014 alternative six” plan which was approved by both Hegins and Hubley townships and submitted to the PADEP.

Whereas on April 2015 the “2014 alternative six” plan was approved by the PADEP

Whereas the environmental hearing board on June 7, 2017 ruled in favor of the concerned citizens of Hegins Township.

Whereas as the “2014 alternative six plan” approved by the PADEP would cost the Hegins Township users $7.50 less per month than the Hegins Township (only) ACT 537 plan.

Whereas Hubley Township has expended well over $200,000 to date on the joint ACT537 plan, not including the hundreds of thousands of dollars Hegins Township has spent over the last 10 years.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the authority of the Board of Supervisors of Hubley Township, we will engage Paul Bruder of Rhoads & Sinon, LLP, to appeal the Environmental Hearing Board decision of June 7, 2017 as follows:

The foregoing resolution was duly enacted by Supervisors of Hubley Township on the 5th day of July, 2017 by unanimous vote.

According to the supervisors, the solicitor feels that Hubley Township has a good case and the supervisors felt it was the right thing to appeal the decision to benefit the entire community.

In other business, Sacramento resident Herb Rose asked the supervisors if they would consider trying to keep the supervisors meetings at the planned time. Rose said maybe more people from the public would attend the meetings if they followed a certain schedule.

Supervisor Keith Masser said the board will try to look at the schedule better when setting up the meetings for next year. He said this meeting was moved from the regularly scheduled date because of the July 4th holiday.

Sacramento resident Olaf Saugen suggested the supervisors try to post the date of the meetings on the fire company sign located along Route 25. He also suggested asking the public to submit their email addresses to the township secretary, Kathy Krammes, and then she could send out a general email to all on file of upcoming meeting dates.

Masser said both suggestions were good ideas. The township email addresses is hubleytwp@yahoo.com. Interested persons can submit their email addresses there.

Hubley Township has a new code enforcement officer. Donald Boyer, who was the current officer, resigned from his post as of July 5. The new code enforcement officer will be Alyssa Deibert.

