BB season ends for Bulldogs, Indians

Teams reach state quarterfinals

Thursday, June 8

PIAA Class A quarterfinals

Meyersdale 9, Millersburg 0

DILLSBURG — Millersburg was held to just three hits as Meyersdale advanced in the PIAA Class A baseball tournament, ending the Indians season.

Colton Zimmerman, Logan Troutman, and Tyler Shultz hit safely for Millersburg, which finishes the season with a 16-17 record.

Christian Wingard took the loss for the Indians, striking out four while walking seven and six earned runs on six hits.

Millersburg — 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

Meyersdale — 201 240 0 — 9 10 4

W — Christner. L — Wingard.

Hits: Millersburg — Zimmerman, Troutman, Shultz. Meyersdale — D. Kretchman, B. Kretchman, Eberly, McKenzie 2, Christner 2, Gnagey, Hotchkiss 2.

2B — Eberly. 3B — D. Kretchman, Christner.

PIAA Class A Quarterfinal

High Point Baptist 4, Tri-Valley 3, 11 innings

FREDERICKSBURG — In a back-and-forth affair that brought high drama to the fans of both teams, a simple high flyball provided all the difference in bringing a winner to advance to the state semifinals.

Steven Mattia hit a sacrifice fly to score Zak Kauffman to give the District III champions the extra-inning win and end Tri-Valley’s season with an 18-6 record.

Tri-Valley was first on the board after Peyton Poletti, standing on second, moved to third when a pickoff throw went to centerfield, and then the throwback was misplayed and the ball went by the second baseman and all the way to the High Point dugout, enabling Poletti to score.

After High Point went up 3-1, Tri-Valley tied it up after sacrifice fly balls by Logan Yoder in the sixth and Ike Lucas in the seventh. The two teams had their chances in later innings before High Point went for an unsuccessful suicide squeeze in the 11th before hitting the deep pop-up and being a half a step faster than the throw to come up with the win.

Dawson Schwalm, the Bulldogs’ starting pitcher, led the team with two hits, including a double. Bubba Smith took the loss on the mound in relief

Tri-Valley — 001 001 100 00 — 3 7 3

High Point — 001 020 000 01 — 4 7 6

W — Kauffman. L — Smith.

Hits: Tri-Valley — Schwalm 2, Kimmel, Yoder, Buchanan, Poletti. High Point Baptist — Kauffman, R. Howe, Stoltzfus, Morgan, Martin 3.

2B — Schwalm, Kauffman, R. Howe.

Wednesday, June 7

PIAA Class A First Round

Tri-Valley 2, Sayre 0

MANSFIELD — It took three days, but Tri-Valley finally got the win in the 2017 state baseball tournament.

After the game was rained out on June 5, and suspended in the third inning on June 6, Tri-Valley and District IV champion Sayre finished their ball game with the Bulldogs moving on to the state quarterfinals.

Tri-Valley first scored in the fifth inning when Ike Lucas first singled, then moved to second on a hit by Dawson Schwalm, before Will Kimmel hit a single that bounced over the glove of the Sayre third baseman that brought Lucas home.

Logan Yoder had the other RBI in the game, driving home Schwalm with a line drive to right field. Schwalm finished the game with three hits to lead Tri-Valley.

Willy Kimmel got the complete game victory, striking out two and allowing one walk and four hits.

With the delays, Tri-Valley would play in the quarterfinal less than 24 hours later, taking on the District III champion High Point Baptist in Fredericksburg.

Tri-Valley — 000 010 1 — 2 10 1

Sayre — 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

W — Kimmel. L — Rockwell.

Hits: Tri-Valley — Schwalm 3, Kimmel 2, Yoder, Buchanan, Masser, Lucas. Sayre — Williams, Rockwell, C. Hanifan, Q. Hanifan.

2B — Buchanan.

