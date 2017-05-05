Real life experiences

Students complete cement work at swimming pool

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

HEGINS – Four Tri-Valley students enrolled in the masonry program at Schuylkill Technology Center helped to cement a portion of the decking at the Tri-Valley Community Pool last Thursday morning.

The internship program allows students in the curriculum to go out and actually do work in their field of study in the workforce.

Hegins Township Supervisor Brad Carl arranged for the students to come out and help the township road crew complete the cement project at the pool.

“It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved,” said Timothy McGinley, Schuylkill Technology Center. “It gives the students the opportunity to do real jobs and have life experiences.”

The township paid for the concrete while the students provide the labor at no cost to the township.

Students included, Tri-Valley’s Bryon Rusinko, a senior and juniors Matthew Rickert, Colby Harner and Tyler Dalton.

McGinley said Rusinko will actually begin a co-op with Robert Koppenhaver Builders, Spring Glen. He said this will be a paid internship and will offer Rusinko the opportunity for a full-time position with the company.

“Everyone in my family is involved in the construction business in some way,” said Rusinko. “I thought I’d do something different and go into the masonry field.”

McGinley said the school to work program allows students to go far and wide to get experience.

“We don’t hold anyone back on their career paths,” said McGinley. “We actually have a student right now who is down in the Lehigh Valley doing plumbing work. We’ve already had students travel as far as Gettysburg to do work. As long as the project fits with the curriculum, we encourage them to get the experiences.”

Carl said while he was at the convention in Hershey last week for Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors he began texting McGinley to see if it was possible to get some students out to Hegins to help with the work.

“It all worked out and we are grateful to have them assist us,” said Carl. “The decking had to be dug up last year in order fix a leak at the pool. This work was something that had to be done and it’s nice to have the kids be able to come out and get the experience.”

The pool will also be getting a new pump this year. The supervisors voted Monday, April 24, to approve the purchase of a pump. Installation work for that will begin around the middle of May with plans to be finished and have the pool open for Memorial Day weekend.

This year the pool also has a fundraising group that was formed, ‘Friends of the Tri-Valley Community Pool.’ This group meets monthly and has been coming up with fundraising ideas to raise money to purchase items to enhance the pool.

The group will hold its next meeting Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Tri-Valley Community Pool. Anyone interested in seeing the pool improve is welcome to attend. The long-term goal of the group is to eventually be able to purchase a slide.

“The community is very lucky to have a pool like this,” said McGinley, who’s own children worked as lifeguards at the facility in the past.

