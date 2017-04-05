Deer leaps through bus window

Student sustains minor injury

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

cs06 deer bus P1

Citizen-Standard Photo by Rebecca Zemencik Shattered glass, mud and blood can be seen in the bus after a deer leapt through the window Tuesday morning.

FEARNOT – A Tri-Valley High School eighth grade boy sustained a minor facial injury Tuesday morning when a deer leapt through the front passenger side window of the school bus he was a passenger in.
The incident occurred in the 500 block of Fearnot Road.
“I saw a herd of deer and two were coming across the road so I stopped the bus to let them pass when all of a sudden, a loud crash was heard and a large doe was literally on the lap of my front seat passenger,” said Curtis Zemencik, who has been driving school bus for 25 years for Bowman Brothers Trucking, Valley View.
“Everything just happened so quick, I believe we were all in shock.”
Zemencik said the deer then ran back the aisle of the bus, kicked a female student in the leg and then turned and ran back up the aisle and began kicking around at the door as Zemencik quickly opened the door and the deer ran from the bus as if nothing ever happened.

cs06 deer bus P2

The front passenger side window of a bus driven by Rev. Curtis Zemencik was shattered Tuesday morning when a deer leapt through it.

Zemencik pulled the bus to the side of the road and administered first aid to the student and notified the bus garage of the incident.
The student that was injured was taken by his family to an emergency room where he was treated and released.
Glass was thrown half-way back the bus and mud, blood and hair from the deer could be seen on the seat and the window frame.
No other injuries were reported. Bowman Brothers bus driver are certified in CPR and First-aid training.
“In all our years in business, we have never had a deer leap through a window,” said Jerry Bowman, of Bowman Brothers Trucking. “It’s just one of those freak accidents that you can’t believe unless you see it.”

