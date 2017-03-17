Redner’s Market offers clarification on restaurant

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

HEGINS – There’s been some misunderstanding of a new restaurant coming to the area.

It was reported last week that Redner’s Warehouse Market would be offering a new place to wine and dine.

Unfortunately, that information wasn’t correct. The market is planning to offer a seating area for 30 people to sit down and enjoy a hot or cold food item from the deli, but there will be no restaurant as in the days of the Midway Cafe.

The Hegins Township Board of Supervisors approved an inter-municipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license from 318 Washington St., Port Carbon, to Redner’s Warehouse Markets, 22 Forest Drive, Hegins, during a hearing held Wednesday, March 1.

The transfer of this license simply allows the store to begin selling beer in six-packs or 12-packs and eventually they plan to apply for a wine permit where customers will also be able to purchase up to four bottles of wine.

“According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, we have to offer a restaurant-type setting to obtain the license,” said Eric White, Director of Marketing, Redner’s Markets Inc.

A customer can sit in the restaurant area and have up to two 16oz. beers whether by themselves or while eating. The food offerings will be in in a cafeteria style fashion and one will be able to select from a limited, daily menu of hot and cold items that will be available for purchase each day from the deli.

“We will listen to our customers and see how the restaurant area’s sales perform to determine if a broader range of offerings can eventually be rolled out,” said Eric White, Redner’s Market Director of Marketing.

Supervisor Bruce Klouser said it was a little confusing the way the information was presented at the hearing to transfer the license because he too thought there was going to be a restaurant similar to the former Midway Cafe.

Advertisements