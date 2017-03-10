Meeting set for Sunday to discuss TV Community Pool

Lifeguard classes offered

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

VALLEY VIEW – As spring draws closer, plans are shaping up for the opening of the Tri-Valley Community Pool.

The pool is in need of a new pump in order for the pool to function this season. Hegins Township Supervisors announced at their meeting last Wednesday that the pump will cost $17,986. Since only one price quote was obtained, it was advised by Kevin Walsh, who was serving as solicitor in the absence of Donald Karpowich, the supervisors obtain two more price quotes and table the purchase until the April meeting.

“It is a startling amount of money, but look at how long the pump lasts,” said Supervisor Sandy McCullough. “The pump that needs replaced is the original pump from when the pool first opened. It the new lasts as long as the old one, it’s a long-term investment.”

Secretary/treasurer Cathy Moyer said she has applied on behalf of the Tri-Valley Community Pool for a Williamson Pipeline grant and is hopeful that at least $10,000 can be obtained.



According to the treasurer’s report the pool account balance is $12,396.65.

A committee is being formed to discuss ideas and possibilities to make the pool a better place and to try and raise funds to help support the pool. Anyone interested in being a part of the committee and offering insight is invited to attend an initial meeting set for Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at Gap and Maple Street, Valley View. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

Hegins Township Supervisors announced that lifeguard certification classes will be offered at Northern Dauphin YMCA, 500 North Church Street, Elizabethville. Persons must be at least 16 years of age to work as a lifeguard at the Tri-Valley Community Pool. Concession stand positions are also available. To apply for work at Tri-Valley Community Pool contact the Hegins Twp. office at 570-682-9133.

Certification classes will be held three weekends, April 14, 15; 21, 22; 28, and 29. Fridays from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fee is $200 (discount for YMCA members).

A recertification class will be offered Saturday, April 30, from 1 to 6 p.m. The fee is $75.

Information regarding the Tri-Valley Community Pool can also be found on the Facebook by searching for Tri-Valley Community Pool.

