Dollar General will erect new building on Main Street

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

VALLEY VIEW – Come spring the 1200 block of West Main Street in Valley View, will undergo some major changes. Just last week the Hegins Twp. Zoning Hearing Board approved the construction of a new car wash and on Wednesday, Feb. 15, they approved plans for a Dollar General to be erected directly across the street on the former Hentz Gulf property.

Zaremba Program Development LLC, based in Lakewood, Ohio, has a purchase agreement in place with current owner, Kent Knorr, Valley View. The Ohio-based developer plans to remove all existing buildings and the underground gas tanks and build a 9,100 square-foot Dollar General.

Wervey said Zeremba will own the property and the building and will have a 15-year lease agreement with Dollar General.



According to Wervey, the company would like to begin construction in June and have the store open sometime in November, definitely by Thanksgiving.

Prior to the Hegins Twp. Zoning Hearing Board comprised of Roger Wetzel, Todd Bixler and alternate member Steve Klinger, who attended in the absence of Larry Umholtz, made their decision they heard concerns from Tom Hoang, owner of Prima Pizza, Valley View.

Prima border’s the property where the Dollar General will be constructed and he was concerned about the 20-foot right-away that has been in place since Chet Hentz owned the property.

“I’m concerned that the right-of-way stay open for everyone to use like they do now,” said Tom.

Wervey testified under oath that the company will not touch the 20-foot right-a-way. “We will not touch that area at all,” said Wervey. “That will remain just as it is now, none of our construction will touch it.”

She said the building will be 130×70 and will include parking slots for 26 vehicles. She said entrance and exit will be off Main Street, across from Gap Street. The front of the building will be masonry or split-face block with metal, pre-fab on the sides of the building.

After hearing the plans and Tom’s concerns were addressed, the board voted unanimously to grant a variance so the company can move forward with their plans.

“I’m glad it’s coming, it will clean up that corner,” said Bruce Klouser, Hegins Twp. Supervisor. “We need a few good restaurants now too.”

