Line Mountain has good run in state tourney

PIAA Class AA Team wrestling tournament

Consolation round

Southern Columbia 37, Line Mountain 25

HERSHEY — Southern Columbia jumped out to an early 16-0 lead and never looked back, knocking Line Mountain out of the tournament en route to the Tigers finishing the tournament in third place.

“Against Southern, we needed everything to go right to have a chance,” said Line Mountain coach Mike Martz.

That didn’t happen almost at the start, when Ethan Long and Jaron Renn dropped 7-5 and 4-3 decisions, respectively



“We needed both of those matches to have a chance,” said Martz, whose team went 2-2 without using returning seventh-place state medalist Brian Earlston. In addition, Martz forfeited Kenny Boyer’s weight to Southern after the Tigers clinched.

“(Kenny) Boyer’s a little banged up and it really wasn’t worth it sending him out there,” Martz said. “All in all, the guys had a really good tournament. We have 18 guys on our team and every one of them has contributed something this year.”

Matty Coller earned the team’s only pin in the match, while Collin Klinger won his bout by major decision and Garrett Kieffer, Cole Hauck, Caleb Shaffer won by decision.

170: Haladay (SC) maj. dec. C.J. Koperna, 8-0; 182: Garcia (SC) won by forfeit; 195: Scicchitano (SC) dec. Long, 7-5; 220: Bell (SC) dec. Renn, 4-3; 285: Kieffer (LM) dec. Fulmer, 4-0; 106: Coller (LM) pinned Kuzo, :38; 113: Lane (SC) pinned Ca. Hauck, :44; 120: Co. Hauck (LM) dec. Casey, 3-1; 126: Renn (SC) dec. Smeltz, 7-0; 132: Klinger (SC) maj. dec. Miner, 13-0; 138: Shaffer (LM) dec. Miller, 6-3; 145: Lane (SC) pinned Bingaman, :58; 152: Linn (SC) pinned Hackenburg, 3:56; 160: Laudenslager (LM) won by forfeit.

Semifinals

Reynolds 49, Line Mountain 12

HERSHEY — Reynolds won 10 of 14 bouts to advance to the finals of the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Tournament, forcing Line Mountain into a consolation bout and rematch with Southern Columbia, the team that beat them in the District IV finals.

Line Mountain had some bright spots in the match with Kenny Boyer, Gary Laudenslager, Jaron Renn and Cole Hauck winning their bouts by decision, but Reynolds, the top seed in the tournament won all of the close bounts and earned five pinfall victories.

138: Matthews (R) pinned Baumert, :27; 145: Ch. Hauck (R) maj. dec. Shaffer, 11-1; 152: Boyer (LM) dec. Thompson, 12-6; 160: Laudenslager (LM) dec. Wilcox, 8-6 OT; 170: Wilkerson (R) pinned Koperna, 1:57; 182: Leise (R) won by forfeit; 195: Miller (R) dec. Long, 7-5; 220: Renn (LM) dec. Skeehan, 6-4; 285: Rickert (R) dec. Kieffer, 4-3; 106: Bayless (R) pinned Coller, 2:50; 113: Wilcox (R) pinned Ca. Hauck, :59; 120: Co. Hauck (LM) dec. Ischo, 7-0; 126: Bayless (R) pinned Smeltz, :49; 132: Michaels (R) dec. Klinger, 6-4 (12-49).

Line Mountain 33, Saucon Valley 28

HERSHEY — Line Mountain reached the semifinals in an upset victory over District XI powerhouse Saucon Valley 33-28 in the quarterfinal round.

The Eagles jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead after the first three bouts when Cole Hauck started off the match with a pin of Saucon Valley’s Paul Miller with Collin Klinger adding a major decision and Caleb Shaffer adding a decision win.

With Saucon Valley pulling close to just six points away, Line Mountain answered the challenge with Garrett Kieffer pinning his opponent and Matty Coller earning a technical fall that put Line Mountain ahead 33-16 with two bouts left, clinching the victory and heading for a semifinal bout with tournament favorite Reynolds.

Kenny Boyer, Ethan Long, and Jaron Renn also won their bouts for Line Moutnain,

126: Ca. Hauck (LM) pinned Miller, 1:22; 132: Klinger (LM) maj. dec. Kyra, 9-1; 138: Shaffer (LM) dec. Spirk, 8-3; 145: Mahaffey (SV) dec. Bingaman, 10-3; 152: Jones (SV) maj. dec. Laudenslager, 12-1; 160: Boyer (LM) dec. Csencsits, 7-6; 170: Kehs (SV) dec. Koperna, 8-4; 182: Long (LM) dec. Lugo, 8-1; 195: Renn (LM) dec. Good, 4-2; 220: Fontanez (SV) pinned Bordner, :20; 285: Kiefer (LM) pinned Polak, 1:00; 106: Coller (LM) tech. fall Druckenmiller 15-0, 4:50; 113: Rosengrant (SV) pin Co. Hauck, 1:37; 120: Jones (SV) pin Smeltz, 1:45.

First round

Line Mountain 31, Burrell 29

HERSHEY — Line Mountain rallied from 15 points down to pick up a victory at the Giant Center in Hershey, advancing to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling tournament.

Down 21-6 at one point, the Eagles started their comeback with Ethan Long pinning his opponent to put the score at 21-12, Jaron Renn following with a major decision victory and a forfeit at 285 points gave Line Mountain a 22-21 lead.

After the Burrell wrestlers earned two major decisions, pushing the score to 29-22 with two bouts remaining and knowing they were getting the forfeit in the final bout, Cole Hauck’s decision win at 120 pounds helped since the win to move on in the tournament, next taking on Saucon Valley, the District 11 champion.

Collin Klinger and Kenny Boyer also earned decision wins for Line Mountain.

132: Klinger (LM) dec. Jeffrey, 4-0; 138: Awes (B) dec. Shaffer, 7-6; 145: McCarthy (B) maj. dec. Bingaman, 17-5; 152: Christie (B) tech. fall Hackenberg, 19-3, 5:32; 160: Boyer (LM) dec. Gates, 8-1; 170: Mele (B) dec. Laudenslager, 7-3; 182: Marra (B) pinned Koperna, 2:34; 195: Long (LM) pinned Mason Slahtovsky, 1:13; 220: Renn, (LM) maj. dec. Coutch, 9-0; 285: Kieffer (LM) won by forfeit; 106: Trent Valochick (B) maj. dec. Coller, 12-2; 113: Gaul (B) maj. dec. Ca. Hauck, 12-0; 120: Co. Hauck (LM) dec. Bechtold, 7-2; 126: Earlston (LM) won by forfeit.

Preliminary round

Line Mountain 41, Coudersport 21

MANDATA — An injured Brian Earlston’s major decision win clinched Line Mountain’s victory in the preliminary round of the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Tournament, punching the team’s ticket to wrestle at Hershey in the tournament.

Being down 12-0 at the start of the match, Chris Koperna started Line Mountain’s scoring tear with a pinfall, cutting Coudersport’s lead in half. After Ethan Long won a decision, Garrett Kieffer pinned his opponent to start a three-pin streak for Line Mountain that gave them the lead for good with Kieffer, Cameron Hauck and Matty Coller getting six team points each followed by four more from Cole Hauck, who won by major decision.

Collin Klinger and Caleb Shaffer won their bouts by decision to finish out the scoring for Line Mountain, who will take on the District VII champion Burrell on Feb. 9.

152: Smith (C) dec. Boyer, 7-2; 160: Arnold (C) pinned Hackenberg, 2:55; 170: Wright (C) dec. Laudenslager, 8-7; 182: Koperna (LM) pinned McKeone, 2:33; 195: Long (LM) dec. Ayres, 3-2; 220: Thompson (C) dec. Renn, 10-9; 285: Kieffer (LM) pinned Gunn, :17; 106: Ca. Hauck (LM) pinned Davis, :37; 113: Coller (LM) pinned Olney, 1:43; 120: Hauck (LM) maj. dec. Olney, 9-1; 126: Smith (C) pinned Smeltz, 1:55; 132: Earlston (LM) maj. dec. Wilson, 10-1; 138: Klinger (LM) dec. Kudrick, 4-2; 145: Shaffer, LM, dec. Kendrick, 3-2.

Advertisements