Grover didn’t see his shadow Feb. 2

Early spring predicted by Sweet Arrow
Lake groundhog

By Robert Wheary, Staff Writer • csrobwheary@gmail.com

cs09grover_p3

ROB WHEARY/Staff Photo As members of the Pine Grove Grundsau Lodge No. 5 look on, Bob Evanchalk, an assistant parks and recreation supervisor for Schuylkill County, reads the prediction of Grover the Groundhog and Sweet Arrow Sue. This marked the first year the lake has set up the Groundhog Day event after the Lodge disbanded last year.

PINE GROVE – While the entire world is moaning about Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction about six more weeks of winter, Schuylkill County may just see an early spring.
At least that’s the way Pine Grove’s Grover the Groundhog and Sweet Arrow Sue see it when they didn’t see their shadow on Feb. 2.
More than 90 people packed the Schuylkill County outdoor recreation area at Sweet Arrow Lake to hear the predictions of Pennsylvania’s “third and fourth most famous groundhogs” an event that began back in 2006 by members of the Pine Grove Grundsau Lodge No. 5.


“The lodge members would come to the lake to make this prediction and we would have an event for them,” said Denise Donmoyer, president of the Sweet Arrow Lake Conservation Association.
With the lodge disbanding, this year was the first time that the association planned the entire program, from the prediction to planning entertainment by musician Matthew Dodd, who created songs related to the groundhog.
“Ground-Hog,” Dodd sang to the tune of the Troggs’ hit “Wild Thing.” “You are the weather log. Will there be rain or fog, please tell me, Ground-Hog.”
With a few remaining members of the lodge in attendance, former lodge Hauptmann Donald L. Potts turned his derby over to Bob Evanchalk to read the prediction.
Evanchalk told a story about how Grover saw “a guy with a lot of money and really bad hair who had been elected president” and how the hair reminded him of a long-lost relative.
From there, Evanchalk said the words everyone was waiting to hear.
“Grover emerged from his den this morning at 7:15 a.m. and did not see his shadow, and declared that there will be an early spring,” Evanchalk said as the crowd let out a cheer.
The prediction was a contradiction to that of Grover’s counterpart, Phil, in western Pennsylvania. Donmoyer though explained that.
“Grover’s prediction is more centralized for Schuylkill County, that’s what we like to say,” she said. “You can see it starting to form cause we have sunny skies outside and no ice on the lake.”
Of course, those in attendance could also take part in a special raffle for prizes and enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast. Proceeds from both benefitted the conservation group, which puts on programs at the late.
“All the money that we raise here today goes back into the lake, promoting it and having everyone enjoy themselves when they visit Sweet Arrow Lake,” Donmoyer said.
While everyone was enjoying themselves inside the clubhouse, a survey that Donmoyer took of the crowd showed that many of the people enjoyed having the prediction festivities outside, so that will be in the works for next year.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s