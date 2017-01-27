Hepler becomes four-time league wrestling champion

JIM THORPE — Tri-Valley’s Sammy Hepler became the 14th wrestler since 1985 to become a four-time Schuylkill League Champion.

Hepler, who was named the outstanding wrestler at this past weekend’s Comprehensive Women’s Health Services Schuylkill League Wrestling Championships at Jim Thorpe Area High School, won the 138-pound title with an 11-3 major decision over Tamaqua’s Tanner McHugh, raising his record to 21-1.

His win, along with titles from Kolt Schaeffer and Dan Scheib, helped Tri-Valley to a third-place finish in the standings. Upper Dauphin, who crowned two champions in Brandon Garber and Jackson Kennerly, finished second in the standings with 173. Pottsville was named team champions.

The area’s other Schuylkill League Champion was Halifax’s Jakob Paul, winning the 220-pound title while remaining undefeated on the season.

Championship finals

106: Wi. Kahler (PO) dec. Paul (UDA), 4-2 SV; 113: Onea (PO) dec. Schoffstall (TV), 7-5 SV; 120: Garber (UDA) dec. Green (PO), 7-3; 126: Mason (BM) pinned Rupp (UDA), :27; 132: Madden-Edwards (NS) tech. fall L. Bruner (HAL), 19-4 5:42; 138: Hepler (TV) maj. dec. McHugh (TAM), 11-3; 145: Bentz (PO) pinned Gehring (SH), 2:25; 152: T. Kennedy (PV) dec. Scherer (LEH), 4-3; 160: Kennerly (UDA) dec. Fegley (MAH), 7-6; 170: Painter (PO) dec. Lewandowski (MAH), 9-3; 182:

Schaeffer (TV) dec. Rittenbaugh (PG), 3-2; 195: Mickatavage (NS) dec. Gelnett (UD), 7-3; 220: Paul (HX) pinned Seaman (BM), 1:55; 285: Scheib (TV) maj. dec. Minnich (WV), 14-6

Third place bouts

106: Locke (NS) dec. Sell (TQ), 2-1; 113: Newhall (JT) tech. fall Demetriades (TQ), 16-0, 3:22; 120: Boyer (NS) pinned Kemmerer (LE), 2:26; 126: Gonzalez (PO) pinned Engle (SH), 3:33; 132: T. Schock (LE) dec. Wright (UDA), 9-4; 138: Di. Kintzel (PG) dec. Kondash (MA), 9-4; 145: Hoffman (UD) maj. dec. Carlin (PG), 10-2; 152: Sincavage (BM) pinned Newswanger (TV), 1:43; 160: H. Kennedy (PV) dec. Condly (JT), 10-6; 170: D. Schwalm (TV) pinned D. Schock (LE), 2:02; 182: Kleckner (PO) dec. Nye (BM), 2-1; 195: Kalyan (SH) dec. De. Rabuck (WV), 5-4; 220: Leffler (PG) dec. Strouse (TQ), 3-1 SV; 285 — Noecker (BM) dec. Kocher (SH), 10-6.

Fifth place bouts

106: Myers (WV) dec. Blankenhorn (BM), 5-0; 113: Brady (HX) pinned Esterline (WV), 3:56; 120: Pesta (WV) maj. dec. Pate (SH), 11-0; 126: Da. Kintzel (PG) dec. Pagotto (LE), 3-1; 132 — Englert (BM) dec. Quick (PO), 7-2; 138: Farrell (BM) dec. Sanchez (PO), 5-1; 145: Beckham (PV) pinned Whiteman (LE), 3:38; 152: D. Lawrence (MA) DQ over Kassab (PG); 160 — Miller (PG) maj. dec. Wy. Kahler (PO), 13-5; 170 — McAllister (UD) forfeit over Stine (BM); 182: M. Wiest (UD) pinned McDowell (NS), :34; 195: Evadomsky (PO) dec. Mordaunt (JT), 5-4; 220 — Saint Juste (PO) pinned Cope (UD), :25; 285: Herb (PG) pinned Walkinshaw (PV), :11

Tri-Valley 38, Panther Valley 34

LANSFORD — A victory in the final bout of the night helped Tri-Valley pick up the victory and put them in first place in the Schuylkill League Division II standings.

Dawson Schwalm, Kolt Schaeffer, Dan Scheib and Cal Schoffstall won their bouts by pin, while Sammy Hepler started the winning for the Bulldogs with a technical fall in the first bout of the evening.

145: Hepler (TV) tech. fall Beckham, 21-6, 5:46; 152: T. Kennedy (PV) maj. dec. Newswanger 9-1; 160: H. Kennedy (PV) pinned Poletti, :23; 170: D. Schwalm (TV) pinned Kern; 182: Schaeffer (TV) pinned Haydt: 51; 195: Kerestes (PV) pinned Kroh, 5:18; 220: Rodriguez (PV) pinned Clouser, 1:00; 285: Scheib (TV) pinned Eidem, 1:02; 106: Breiner (PV) won by forfeit; 113: Schoffstall (TV) pinned Meyers; 120 L. Schwalm (TV) dec. Santiago, 4-0; 126: Rusnak (PV) pinned Boltz, 3:01; 132: No bout; 138: Zerbe (TV) won by inj. def. over Ogozalek.

Mahanoy Area 54, Williams Valley 30

MAHANOY CITY — Williams Valley could not overcome seven forfeits in this Division II matchup on Jan. 18.

A bright spot in the match was Williams Valley’s Ian Minnich winning the 100th bout of his career, pinning his opponent in 21 seconds. Dylan Rabuck and Chett Pesta also scored pinfall wins in the bout.

160: Fegley (M) won by forfeit; 170: Lewandowski (M) won by forfeit; 182: M. Lawrence (M) won by forfeit; 195: D. Rabuck (WV) pinned Anspach, :52; 220: Price (M) won by forfeit; 285: I. Minnich (WV) pinned Merchlinsky, :21; 106: Myers (WV) won by forfeit; 113: Esterline (WV) won by forfeit; 120: Pesta (WV) pinned Soriano, 5:40; 126: Nealey (M) won by forfeit; 132: Soult (M) won by forfeit; 138: Quick (M) won by forfeit; 145: Kondash (M) won by forfeit; 152: D. Lawrence (M) pinned Boyer, 1:22.

Halifax 46, Schuylkill Haven 33

HALIFAX — With half the bouts being won by forfeit, winning wrestled bouts were crucial for the Wildcats victory in this Schuylkill League Division II match.

Dalton Marshall and Grant Klinger won their bouts by pinfall while Landon Bruner earned a major decision for Halifax. Add in five forfeits and the Wildcats improved to 9-6 on the year.

126: Engle (SH) pinned D. Enders, 5:48; 132: Howard (H) won by forfeit; 138: L. Bruner (H) maj, dec. Johnson; 145: Gehring (SH) pinned Miller, :18; 152: Marshall (H) pinned Kramer, :21; 160: Houck (SH) dec. Hartman, 9-7 SV; 170: Klinger (H) pinned Weiser, 1:57; 182: Zerby (H) won by forfeit; 195: Kalyan (SH) won by forfeit; 220: Paul (H) won by forfeit; 285: Kocher (SH) won by forfeit; 106: Schadel (H) won by forfeit; 113: Brady (H) won by forfeit; 120: Pate (SH) pinned Truitt, 3:34.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Pottsville 34, Pine Grove 25

POTTSVILLE — Pottsville rallied back to win the last five bouts to defeat Pine Grove in Schuylkill League wrestling action Jan. 17

Marcus Kassab and E.J. Herb won their bouts by pinfall to help Pine Grove jump out to the lead before Pottsville mounted their comeback.

138: Di. Kintzel (PG) def. Sanchez, 14-1; 145: Bentz (P) pinned Charles, :21; 152: Carlin (PG) dec. Goodman 7-4; 160: Kassab (PG) pinned Wy. Kahler, 1:13[; 170: Painter (P) maj. dec. Miller, 11-3; 182: Kleckner (P) maj. dec. Nuske, 12-4; 195: Rittenbaugh (PG) dec. Nevadomsky, 5-1; 220: Leffler (PG) dec. Saint Juste, 6-4; 285: Herb (PG) pinned Mull, :14; 106: Wi. Kahler (P) dec. Anderson, 6-1; 113: Onea (P) pinned Venszl, 4:30 (Pottsville had one team point taken away for unsportsmanlike conduct); 120: Green (P) pinned Gross, :36; 126: Gonzalez (P) dec. Da. Kintzel, 6-2; 132: Quick (P) dec. Harris, 7-0.

Upper Dauphin 57, Halifax 18

HALIFAX — Upper Dauphin dominated this Schuylkill League bout, winning eight bouts by pinfall en route to the victory.

Kade Matter, Zach Rupp, Evan Hoffman, Steven Heck, Jackson Kennerly, Hayden McAllister, Mason Wiest, and Ben Cope all won their bouts by pinfall for the Trojans.

Justin Brady, Landon Bruner and Jake Paul won their bouts via pin to account for Halifax’s point total.

106: Trexler (UDA) dec. Schadel, 6-3; 113: Brady (H) pinned Paul; 120: Matter (UDA) pinned Trutt, 5:42; 126: Rupp (UDA) pinned D. Enders, 1:34; 132: L. Bruner (H) pinned Wright; 138: R. Bruner dec. D. Wiest, 6-4; 145: Hoffman (UDA) pinned D. Marshall; 152: Heck (UDA) pinned Hartman, 5:38; 160: Kennerly (UDA) pinned G. Enders, :58; 170: McAllister (UDA) pinned Klinger, 1:30; 182: M. Wiest (UDA) pinned Zerby; 195: Cope (UDA) pinned H. Marshall, :52; 220: Paul (H) dec, Gelnett, 4-2 SV; 285L Witmer (UDA) won by forfeit.