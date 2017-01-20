Williams Valley boys win 10th of season

Williams Valley 66, Panther Valley 52

TOWER CITY — Williams Valley won its 10th game of the season with a win over Panther Valley on Jan. 16.

Five Viking players were in double digits in scoring in the win, led by Colin Weist with 16 points. Levi Engle chipped in 15 while Jake Wolfgang had 13, Brent Reinoehl and Kenny Reed scored 11 apiece.

PANTHER VALLEY (52) — Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Micholik 3 3-6 12, Turner 0 0-0 0, Figueroa 3 2-5 8, Distler 2 0-0 4, White 0 0-0 0, Blasko 8 2-2 18, Perez 4 1-2 10, Morgans 0 0-0 0, Stilitino 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-15 52.

WILLIAMS VALLEY (66) — Ulsh 0 0-0 0, Reinoehl 4 0-0 11, Weist 6 3-6 16, Engle 5 5-6 15, D. Wolfgang 0 0-0 0, J. Wolfgang 5 3-4 13, Raho 0 0-0 0, Reed 4 2-2 11, Joseph 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 13-18 66.

Panther Valley — 7 8 17 20 — 52

Williams Valley — 13 17 20 16 — 66.

3-point FGs: Micholik 3, Perez, Reinoehl 3, Weist, Reed.



North Schuykill 53, Pine Grove 43

FOUNTAIN SPRINGS — Pine Grove had the lead at the half, but North Schuylkill put together an 18-3 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good in Schuylkill League Division I action Jan. 16.

Jake Leininger led the team with 11 points while David Snedden and Andrew Griffiths contributed 10 each to the Cardinal point total.

PINE GROVE (43) — Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Ibarra 3 0-2 6, Pena 1 0-0 2, A. Griffiths 4 0-0 10, Leininger 4 3-6 11, Snedden 4 0-0 10, C. Griffiths 1 0-0 2, Routledge 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-8 43.

NORTH SCHUYLKILL (53) — Stokes 4 1-2 10, Stavinski 1 0-0 2, Bolinsky 3 0-0 7, Weist 4 0-0 8, Guerrero 3 0-0 8, Kotzo 6 5-7 18, Kempsey 0 0-0 0, Knerr 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-9 53.

Pine Grove — 14 14 3 12 — 43

North Schuylkill — 7 12 18 16 — 53

3-point FGs: A. Griffiths, Snedden, Stokes, Bolinsky, Guerrero 2, Kotzo.

Shenandoah Valley 46, Tri-Valley 35

HEGINS — Shenandoah Valley needed to hold off a surging Tri-Valley team in this Schuylkill League crossover game Jan. 16.

Daulton Leedy and Nick Ziegmont led Tri-Valley with 13 points each in a losing effort which dropped to 3-10 on the season.

SHENANDOAH VALLEY (46) — Santana 7 3-5 19, Raisner 0 1-2 1, McNeil 3 0-1 6, Alvarez 4 0-1 8, Shenoster 4 0-0 8, Uholik 2 0-0 4, Creasy 0 0-0 0, Micholik 0 0-0 0, Allegretta 0 0-0 0, Garcia 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-9 46.

TRI-VALLEY (35) — Deeter 0 0-0 0, Buchanan 1 1-2 4, Leedy 4 4-4 13, J. Ziegmont 1 0-0 2, N. Ziegmont 5 0-0 13, Smith 0 1-2 1, Yoder 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-8 35.

Shenandoah Valley — 10 13 10 13 — 46

Tri-Valley — 5 6 16 8 — 35

3-point FGs: Santana 2, Buchanan, Leedy, N. Ziegmont 3.

Tri-Valley 54, Upper Dauphin 50

ELIZABETHVILLE — The Bulldogs avenged their loss from the WQLV Holiday tournament against Upper Dauphin with this win on the Trojans home court on Jan. 14.

Tri-Valley used a 21-9 advantage in the third quarter to take the lead and had to hold on when Upper Dauphin tied it up with about one minute to go.

Ashton Buchanan led Tri-Valley with 13 points while Dalton Leedy scored 12 and Nick Ziegmont notched 11.

Upper Dauphin’s Masen Bellis led all scorers in the game with 17 points while Tanner Klinger scored 16 in the lawyer.

TRI-VALLEY (54) — Deeter 1 0-0 3, Buchanan 6 1-5 13, Leedy 4 1-2 12, N. Ziegmont 5 0-0 11, Smith 3 0-0 6, Yoder 4 1-2 9. Totals 23 3-9 54.

UPPER DAUPHIN (50) — Messner 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-0 5, Jury 1 0-0 3, Dressler 2 0-4 4, Klinger 5 4-9 16, Reigner 0 3-4 3, M. Bellis 7 3-8 17. Totals 18 10-25 50.

Tri-Valley — 13 7 21 13 — 54

Upper Dauphin — 10 13 9 18 — 50

3-point FGs: Deeter, Leedy 3, N. Ziegmont, Smith, Jury, Klinger 2.

Williams Valley 69, Line Mountain 39

TOWER CITY — Jake Wolfgang scored 24 to lead Williams Valley to a big win over Line Mountain in non-league action Jan. 14.

The Vikings opened the game with a 20-2 first quarter and never looked back. Kenny Reed scored 10 for Williams Valley.

Line Mountain was led by Breven Derk with 12 points in a losing effort

LINE MOUNTAIN (39) — Malafi 2 2-2 6, Derk 4 1-2 12, Hill 1 0-0 2, Cregger 0 0-0 0, Lohr 1 0-0 2, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Kaletz 3 0-0 9, Bonewitz 1 0-2 2, Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Hartman 0 0-0 0, Fultz 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 3-7 39.

WILLIAMS VALLEY (69) — Ulsh 3 0-0 8, Reinoehl 3 0-0 9, Weist 3 0-0 7, J. Wolfgang 11 2-4 24, Raho 1 0-0 3, Reed 4 1-2 10, Davis 0 0-0 0, Joseph 2 0-0 4, Miller 2 0-0 4, Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 3-6 69.

Line Mountain — 2 10 13 14 — 39

Williams Valley — 20 15 14 20 — 69

3-point FGs: Derk 3, Kaleta 3, Ulsh 2, Reinoehl 3, Weist, Raho, Reed.

Pine Grove 66, Hamburg 26

PINE GROVE — The Cardinals led by 21 at the break and cruised to a big win over Hamburg in a non-league contest Jan. 14 in Pine Grove.

David Snedden led a trio of players in double figures with 22 points while Jacob Leininger scored 12 and Tayler Routledge scored 11 in the win. The Cardinals improved to 5-8 on the season with the win.

HAMBURG (26) — S. Evangelista 2 0-0 5, Greenawald 0 0-0 0, Adam 1 0-0 2, Barr 0 0-0 0, Waithe 2 0-0 4, Missiner 1 0-1 2, Naftzinger 0 0-0 0, Graham 4 1-1 9, Stull 0 0-0 0, Barter 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 1-2 26.

PINE GROVE (66) — Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Ibarra 2 0-2 6, Kreiser 0 0-0 0, Pena 2 1-2 6, A. Griffiths 1 2-3 4, Culbert 1 0-0 2, Leininger 5 2-2 12, Snedden 8 3-4 22, Bertasavage 0 0-0 0, C. Griffiths 0 1-2 1, Routledge 5 1-1 11. Totals 25 10-16 66

Hamburg — 10 2 8 6 — 26

Pine Grove — 14 19 15 18 — 66

3-point FGs: S. Evangelista, Ibarra 2, Pena, Snedden 3.

Newport 51, Upper Dauphin 48

ELIZABETHVILLE — Upper Dauphin held a lead at the half, but Newport roared back with a 25-11 third quarter score to tie the game up, then won it in the fourth quarter to drop the Trojans to 7-5 on the season.

Tanner Klinger led Upper Dauphin’s effort with 15 points, while Masen Bellis added 13 and Eli Smith scored 10 in the loss.

NEWPORT (51) — Gonzalez 5 6-10 18, Grabic 0 2-2 2, Deaven 3 0-0 8, Mondell 0 1-2 1, Reich 4 1-1 9, Heimbaugh 4 4-4 13. Totals 16 14-19 51.

UPPER DAUPHIN (48) — Messner 0 0-0 0, Smith 3 2-3 10, Jury 0 1-3 1, Dressler 2 0-0 5, Klinger 5 3-4 15, Reigner 2 0-1 4, Bellis 5 3-7 13. Totals 17 9-18 48.

Newport — 10 5 25 11 — 51

Upper Dauphin — 15 14 11 8 — 48

3-point FGs: Gonzalez 2, Deaven 2, Heimbaugh, Smith 2, Dressler, Klinger 2.

Millersburg 60, Greenwood 43

MILLERSBURG — If you combine Christian Wingard’s and Connor Zimmerman’s point totals, the two players outscored the entire Greenwood squad in this Tri-Valley League matchup on Jan. 13.

Wingard scored 25 points in the Indians’ win, while Zimmerman hit five three-pointers within his 19-point total for the victory.

GREENWOOD (43) — Myers 4 2-4 13, Morder 3 0-2 6, Shaw 5 1-1 11, Sarver 3 2-3 9, Howell 0 0-2 0, Gorman 1 0-0 2, Bower 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 5-13 43.

MILLERSBURG (60) — Harman 0 2-3 2, Snyder 3 0-0 6, Wingard 10 2-2 25, Hunter 4 0-0 8, Zimmerman 6 2-4 19. Totals 23 6-9 60.

Greenwood — 13 9 14 7 — 43

Millersburg — 12 18 20 10 — 60

3-point FGs: Myers 3, Sarver, Wingard 3, Zimmerman 5.

Halifax 61, East Juniata 47

HALIFAX — Eight different players scored for Halifax as the Wildcats got the win in Tri-Valley League action, improving their record to 5-7 on the season.

Nate Blasick led the team with 17 points while Luke Blasick scored 15 points in the win.

EAST JUNIATA (47) — Nace 4 1-3 9, Kline-Geffert 5 0-1 12, Kinzer 3 3-3 9, Clement 1 0-2 3, Brackbill 0 1-2 1, Stuck 2 0-0 5, Hambright 3 1-1 8. Totals 18 6-12 47.

HALIFAX (60) — Wells 4 0-0 8, Hoon 3 0-0 7, Berzowski 0 1-2 1, Grosser 3 0-0 6, Paul 1 0-0 2, N. Blasick 6 5-6 17, L. Blasick 6 3-4 15, Minnich 2 0-0 5, Tanner 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 9-14 61.

East Juniata — 10 16 11 10 — 47

Halifax — 21 12 17 11 — 61

3-point FGs: Kline-Geffert 2, Clement, Stuck, Hambright, Hoon, Minnich.

Juniata 58, Line Mountain 25

MANDATA — Tyler Clark scored 14 points and Ben Lauver 13 as the unbeaten Indians downed the Eagles in a Tri-Valley League contest.

Marshall Bonawitz paced Line Mountain with eight points as their record dropped to 1-9 on the season.

JUNIATA (58) — Martin 0 0-0 0, Je. Parson 4 1-2 10, Leonard 1 1-2 4, T. Clark 4 3-4 14, Bailer 2 0-0 4, Backer 0 0-0 0, Lauver 5 2-2 13, Jiang 0 0-0 0, B. Clark 3 1-2 7, Braley 0 0-0 0, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Jo. Parson 2 2-2 6. Totals 21 10-14 58.

LINE MOUNTAIN (25) — Malafi 1 0-0 2, Derk 2 0-0 5, Sprenkle 0 1-2 1, Hill 1 0-0 2, Cregger 0 0-0 0, Bowers 0 0-0 0, Lahr 0 0-0 0, Kaleta 2 2-2 7, Bonawitz 4 0-0 8. Totals 10 3-4 25.

Juniata — 15 23 13 7 — 58

Line Mountain — 2 7 5 11 — 25

3-point FGs: Je. Parson, Leonard, T. Clark 3, Lauver, Derk, Kaleta.

Marian 61, Tri-Valley 41

HOMETOWN — Marian jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first and never looked back in a Schuyllkill League victory Jan. 12.

Ashton Buchanan and Dalton Leedy led the Bulldogs with 11 points each while Logan Yoder scored 10.

TRI-VALLEY (41) — Deeter 1 0-2 3, Buchanan 4 1-2 11, Leedy 4 0-0 11, J. Ziegmont 0 1-2 1, N. Ziegmont 0 0-0 0, Stiely 2 0-0 5, Smith 0 0-0 0, Yoder 4 2-3 10. Totals 15 4-9 41.

MARIAN (61) — Karchner 6 2-4 14, Mohammed 4 6-6 14, Mummey 2 0-2 6, Stauffer 2 1-2 5, Fritz 6 0-0 16, Paisley 2 0-0 4, Collevechio 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 9-14 61.

Tri-Valley — 5 14 11 11 — 41

Marian — 17 12 17 15 — 61

3-point FGs: Deeter, Buchanan 2, Leedy 3, Stiely, Mummey 2, Fritz 4.

Blue Mountain 41, Pine Grove 35

PINE GROVE — The two teams kept it close throughout the game until Blue Mountain took the lead midway through the fourth quarter for good in Schuylkill League Division I action Jan. 12.

Andrew Griffiths and Jake Leininger scored 10 points each to lead the Cardinals in a losing effort. The loss dropped Pine Grove to 4-8 on the season.

BLUE MOUNTAIN (41) — Welsh 2 0-0 5, Lewis 0 4-4 4, Grace 0 1-2 1, Albertini 4 2-3 12, Zerbe 3 6-6 12, Caulfield 0 0-0 0, Hynoski 0 1-5 1, Biever 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 14-20 41.

PINE GROVE (35) — Ibarra 0 0-3 0, Kreiser 0 0-0 0, Pena 0 0-0 0, A. Griffiths 4 0-2 10, Leininger 4 1-3 10, Snedden 2 0-0 6, C. Griffiths 1 2-2 4, Routledge 1 3-4 5. Totals 12 6-14 35.

Blue Mountain — 11 7 6 17 — 41

Pine Grove — 13 10 7 5 — 35

3-point FGs: Welsh, Albertini 2, A. Griffiths 2, Leininger, Snedden 2.

Williams Valley 62, Weatherly 45

WEATHERLY — Three Vikings scored in double digits as Williams Valley upped their record to 8-4 on the season with a win over Weatherly on Jan. 12

Jake Wolfgang scored 22 points to lead the team, Colin Weist had 17 points while Kenny Reed scored 15.

WILLIAMS VALLEY (62) — Ulsh 0 1-2 1, Reed 5 3-4 15, Reinoehl 2 1-2 7, Weist 7 1-2 17, Wolfgang 9 4-8 22, Joseph 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-18-62.

WEATHERLY (45) — Moon 3 1-2 9, Peiser 2 0-0 4, Buck 2 2-3 7, Yurchak 1 0-0 2, Derr 1 5-6 7, Knepper 1 0-0 2, Hinkle 4 0-1 8, Martens 2 2-2 6, Moser 0 0-0 0, Arthur 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-14 45.

Williams Valley — 12 15 18 17 — 62

Weatherly — 4 13 16 18 — 45

3-point FGs: Reed 2, Reinoehl 2, Weist 2, Moon 2, Buck.

Nativity 74, Tri-Valley 68, 2OT

HEGINS — Tri-Valley had their chances to win on the foul line, but it was Nativity that came away with the double-overtime victory in Schuylkill League Division II action on Jan. 9.

Ashton Buchanan was tops for Tri-Valley, scoring 27 points while Nick Ziegmont and Logan Yoder notched 11 points each and Justin Ziegmont scored 10.

NATIVITY (74) — C. Matlock 0 1-2 1, Walker 4 5-6 13, Muldrow 11, A. Matlock 1 1-2 3, Shatalsky 3 9-14 15, Szeliga 3 8-14 14, Winter 0 3-4 3, White 0 0-0 0, Latimer 6 2-3 14. Totals 23 29-45 74.

TRI-VALLEY (68) — Deeter 0 0-0 0, Buchanan 12 2-10 27, Leedy 1 1-2 4, J. Ziegmont 3 1-6 10, N. Ziegmont 4 2-4 11, Smith 1 3-6 5, Yoder 4 3-5 11, Stiely 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-33 68.

Nativity — 10 11 21 14 8 10 — 74

Tri-Valley — 18 6 12 20 8 4 — 68

3-point FGs: Muldrow, Buchanan, Leedy, J. Ziegmont 3, N. Ziegmont.

Minersville 53, Pine Grove 50

MINERSVILLE — Pine Grove could just watch as Minersville battled back from 27-4 deficit in the second quarter to win this Schuylkill League Division I matchup on Jan. 9

David Snedden was the top scorer for Pine Grove with 12 points while Jake Leininger scored 11 in the loss, dropping their record to 4-7 and winless in the Schuylkill League.

PINE GROVE (50) — Ibarra 2 0-0 5, Kreiser 1 0-0 2, Pena 1 0-0 3, A. Griffiths 2 2-2 6, Leininger 4 3-7 11, Snedden 4 0-0 12, C. Griffiths 1 0-0 2, Routledge 2 5-11 9. Totals 17 10-20 50.

MINERSVILLE (53) — Snyder 4 4-6 16, Wollyung 2 0-0 4, Woodford 2 5-8 10, Rinaldo 1 3-4 5, Hossler 0 0-0 0, Ellinger 6 1-1 14, Landers 0 0-0 0, Kuehn 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 15-22 53.

Pine Grove — 21 15 3 11 — 50

Minersville — 4 23 13 13 — 53

3-point FGs: Snedden 4, Pena, Ibarra, Snyder 4, Woodford, Ellinger.

Warrior Run 66, Line Mountain 45

MANDATA — Breven Derk scored 18 and Austin Lahr managed 14, but the Eagles fell to Warrior Run 66-45 during a game Jan. 9 in Mandata.

Warrior Run came out of the gate in strong fashion, outscoring Line Mountain 21-8 by the sound of the first buzzer.

WARRIOR RUN (66) — Rogers 9 3-3 22, Burrows 8 2-2 18, Anzulavich 5 0-0 10, Hoffman 2 0-0 5, Meyer 2 0-0 5, Hazzoum 2 0-0 4, Madilia 0 2-2 2. Totals 28 7-7 66.

LINE MOUNTAIN (45) — Derk 7 1-2 18, Lahr 6 1-2 14, Malafi 2 2-2 6, Lawrence 1 1-2 3, Hill 1 0-0 2, Kaleta 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-8 45.

Warrior Run 21 17 14 14 — 66

Line Mtn. 8 13 10 14 — 45

3-point FGs: Rogers, Hoffman, Meyer, Derk 3, Lahr.

Susquenita 50, Upper Dauphin 46

DUNCANNON — Upper Dauphin went on a tear in the fourth quarter, but their comeback fell just short in Tri-Valley League action on Jan. 9

Susquenita led by 16 after three periods before the Trojans went on a 25-13 tear in the fourth. Tanner Klinger led Upper Dauphin with 15 points while Eli Smith dropped in two three-pointers in his 10 points in the game.

UPPER DAUPHIN (46) — Messner 1 2-9 5, Smith 4 0-0 10, Jury 1 0-0 2, Dressler 4 0-0 9, Klinger 5 5-8 15, Reigner 0 5-6 5. Totals 15 12-23 46.

SUSQUENITA (50) — Barrick 4 7-8 16, Hare 2 0-0 4 Tome 3 0-0 7, Heckert 1 0-0 2, Lugo 6 0-2 13, Chappie 1 2-4 4, Forrer 1 0-0 2, Falduts 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 9-14 50.

Upper Dauphin — 5 6 10 25 — 46

Susquenita — 13 11 13 13 — 50

3-point FGs — Messner, Smith 2, Dressler, Barrick, Tome, Lugo.

Juniata 57, Millersburg 51

MIFFLINTOWN — These two teams went back and forth in the game until Juniata shined through at the end to pick up the victory in Tri-Valley League action.

Christian Wingard and Connor Zimmerman had four three-pointers each in the game for the Indians, as Wingard finished with 26 points while Zimmerman notched 14.

MILLERSBURG (51) — Snyder 3 1-2 7, Wingard 10 2-3 26. Shomper 1 0-0 2, Hunter 1 0-0 2, Zimmerman 5 0-0 14. Totals 20 3-5 51.

JUNIATA (57) — Je. Parson 0 2-2 2, Leonard 3 0-0 7, T. Clark 4 2-3 11, Lauver 6 10-11 22, B. Clark 2 0-1 4, Jo. Parson 5 0-0 11. Totals 20 14-17 57.

Millersburg — 13 17 10 11 — 51

Juniata — 15 14 13 15 — 57

3-point FGs: Wingard 4, Zimmerman 4, Leonard, T. Clark, Jo. Parson.