UDA spends $10K on new wrestling mat

Custom-designed mat to be used at state competitions before school gets it

By Rob Wheary, Staff Writer • csrobwheary@gmail.com

LOYALTON — The Upper Dauphin Area School District will pay approximately $10,500 for a new wrestling mat that will be catching the eye of spectators at upcoming state wrestling events.

The school board discussed the proposal for the new mat at its meeting Jan. 10, looking over the design for the $10,466 mat. The new 42-foot Digiprint Lightweight Resi-Lock mat, designed with a Trojan soldier about the side of the wrestling area, is the first mat the district has purchased since the 2009-10 school year.

To read the full article, purchase a copy of The Citizen-Standard at your local newsstand or call 570-682-9081 to subscribe today.