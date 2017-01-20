Scheibley responds to attempted termination

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

TREMONT – Borough Councilman Rogie Adams was named temporary president of the council during last Tuesday’s meeting so that Council President and Road Supervisor James Scheibley could make a statement to the council and the public.

At the December meeting, a motion was made by Councilwoman Paulette Yuschock to fire Scheibley. Upon voting the council was tied two to two because obviously Scheibley abstained from voting. It was up to Mayor Roger Adams to break the tie. Mayor Adams refused to do so without further information.

An executive session was held after that meeting but no further action was taken.

This month, Scheibley, who remains employed by the borough made the following statement:

