Police arrest suspect in Pillow bank robbery

By Sara DeSantis, For The Citizen-Standard • sarah_d@newsitem.com

ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A suspect apprehended in the mountains behind Coal Hill on the outskirts of Trevorton may have robbed BB&T Bank in Pillow at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have not yet confirmed there was a robbery, but real estate appraiser George Kline, of Shamokin, said he saw a burgundy Ford Explorer matching the one police later stopped parked in front of the bank as he drove past it this morning. A few minutes later multiple police vehicles were descending on the scene.



According to scanner reports, Zerbe Township Police Chief Robert John began pursuing an erratic driver on Route 225 at 11:42 a.m. He followed the vehicle up Sunshine Road, which leads behind Coal Hill, west of Trevorton, and apprehended a male suspect about a half mile up the mountain on Skyline Drive.

Sgt. Raymond O’Donnell Jr. with state police at Stonington said at the scene of the stop in the mountains west of here that the suspect has been turned over to Lykens State Police. Several marked and unmarked police cars were at the scene.

When shown a photo of the SUV driven by the suspect, Kline identified it as the vehicle he saw parked at BB&T Bank minutes before the robbery.

As of about 12:15 p.m., police were awaiting a tow truck to remove the suspect’s burgundy Ford Explorer from the scene of the stop.

A separate robbery occurred Dec. 27 at BB&T Bank in Pillow. Court documents indicate one of several bank robbers apprehended last week in connection to a series of robberies throughout eastern Northumberland County may have been involved in that incident, though no arrests have been made in the case.