10-year-old boy selected as Tremont’s Citizen of the Year

Derick Ney presented plaque and cash

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

TREMONT – A panel of four judges selected Derick Ney, 10-year-old son of Christy and Ricky Ney, Tremont, as the 2016 Citizen of The Year.

Tremont Borough Council members donated some or all of their council pay toward a fund to name a Citizen of the Year.

According to Councilwoman Paulette Yuschock, 10 applicants were received and the four judges reviewed each applicant and selected Ney to receive the title, cash and plaque.

Derick’s application read as follows: Derick is extremely active in his community and takes great pride in helping others. Derick volunteers to help with the Tremont Little League field by cleaning the burn pit and helping his dad do work around the field. He also plays baseball for the Tremont Little League and Fall Ball with the Pine Grove Little League.

Derick cuts grass in the summr for his neighbors and friends, and shovels snow in the winter. Although some people may compensate him monetarily, Dereick also does this for his handicapped neighbors and does not expect any pay.



He is active in his church youth group at St. Peter’s UCC. He helps his dad wash ambulances at the Tremont Ambulance and volunteers to help his dad with the fish frys at the Tremont Fire Company.

Recently Derick volunteered to ride the float and throw candy for the Warriors Cancer Support Group in the Tremont Halloween Parade because they were short-handed.

Derick has good grades in school and is a prime example of our future youth and leaders of tomorrow. Always a smile on his face and always ready and willing to help others.

Derick is a great asset to this community.

Derick was awarded $580.62 which he said he planned to put in the bank. He was also a presented with a plaque.