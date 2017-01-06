Brrr… It’s cold in here

8th Annual Pine Creek Polar Bear Plunge raises $4000 for trout nursery

By Rebecca Zemencik, Managing Editor • rebecca-z@citizenstandard.com

VALLEY VIEW – She’s wanted to do it for years, but someone in her family was always sick, except this year.

Tammy Saltzman of Goodspring and her fiance James Lemmon were finally able to take the plunge into the Pine Creek for the 8th Annual Pine Creek Polar Bear Plunge, held Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Pine Creek, located below the Valley View Park.

“I’m doing this in memory of my mom, Adella Saltzman, who died of Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Tammy, as she donned her mom’s Lithuanian T-shirt.

Organized by James Reed, the event, is sponsored by the Pine Creek Trout Nursery and local business sponsors and is held to raise funds for the trout nursery, a cooperative of the state Fish and Boat Commission and Valley View Gun Club.



Participants sign a waiver form, pay the $20 entry fee which also gets them the annual plunge T-shirt, a free pork and sauerkraut dinner at the Valley View Gun Club and entertainment by Remy StMartin from Parrot Beach, featuring lots of Jimmy Buffet music.

Approximately 50 people made the plunge. Reed said sledgehammers were used Saturday to break up the ice to remove it from the creek. Sunday when participants gathered the air temperature was 43º while the water temperature was a cool 36º.

The event began at about 1:15 p.m. when Pine Creek Pete made his way down the creek on an inflatable raft.

According to Reed, $4,000 was raised for the trout nursery during the event.

“Let’s keep up the tradition, start spreading the word and make plans to attend the 9th Annual Polar Bear Plunge, Monday, January 1, 2018 at 1 p.m.,” said Reed. “This year’s event was the nicest weather I can remember having for the plunge.”

Reed thanked everyone who participated, came out to support or sponsored the event in any way.