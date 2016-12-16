UDA makes technology purchase

Teachers getting new Macbooks in $57K purchase

By Rob Wheary, Staff Writer • csrobwheary@gmail.com

LOYALTON – The Upper Dauphin Area School District has made a deal with Apple to provide new computers and set-top boxes to teachers to help them educate the students better.

At their meeting Dec. 6, the district’s school board approved a $57,862 purchase order from Apple to purchase new computers, Apple TV set-top boxes and a new program for educators.

“When we put this technology into our teacher’s hands, there’s no limit to what they can do for our students,” superintendent Evan Williams said.

The district will purchase 40 13-inch MacBook Air laptop computers, 32 32-GB Apple TV devices that can turn a TV into an iPad and all teacher to put images from the laptops onto their screen, a Mac Mini desktop computer and a MacBook Pro laptop computer, along with the JumpStart program and maintenance warranties.



The purchase was approved on a 6-1 vote with board members David Barder, Steven Welker, Roni Mace, Kirk Wenrich, Kathryn Talheim and Mills Eure voting yes, and Jack Laudenslager casting the lone dissenting vote.

The board also approved a quote for $5,800 for the Conrad Seigel agency for help in reporting on the Affordable Care Act, and the purchase of a new mobile food warmer-proofer cabinet for the cafeteria at a cost of $1,777.30, using cafeteria funds for it.

In other business:

— The board passed a resolution saying they will not raise taxes this year above the Act 1 index of 3.5 percent, if there is any tax increase, in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Education rules. The budget is currently being worked on and the board said they are trying to have no tax increase in the district.

— The board approved new policies on policy manual access, vacations, personal necessity leave, transportation-video/audio recording, and relations with parents/guardians.

— On a unanimous vote, the softball coaches for the 2017 season were approved. Robert Ligon, a long-time assistant coach was named head softball coach at a salary of $2,208 while Rich Kocher and Chris Smith were named assistant coaches, and Chad Everhart and Karissa Deitrich were approved as volunteer assistant coaches.

— At the start of this month’s meeting, the Upper Dauphin Board held its annual reorganization meeting with David Barder re-elected as board president while Mills Eure retained his office as board vice-president.

The board also established its meeting dates for 2017. Committee meetings will be held on Dec. 22, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, April 27, May 25, June 22, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 21, while the regular board meetings will be held on Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5.

All meetings will be held at 7 p.m. the board meeting room at the district office.