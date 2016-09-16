Edwin A. Miller

Edwin Allen Miller, 73, of Red Hill, husband of Rita M. (Ebert) Miller, died September 8, 2016 in Red Hill.

  1. Pretty sad when I can’t even read my fathers obituary without purchasing a copy or getting a subscription.
    Now I remember why I left the beautiful Hegins Valley.

    God speed Dad….

    Edwin A. Miller 2nd

