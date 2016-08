Carrie Irene Kauffman Bensinger Schovel, a resident at the Polk Personal Care Center, Millersburg and formerly of Hegins, the Pocono region and Greenwich, Conn., passed away Sunday, August 14, 2016 at the age of 96 at the Polk Personal Care Center.

To read the full obituary, purchase a copy of The Citizen-Standard at your local newsstand or call 570-682-9081 to subscribe today.